

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer sentiment improved further in March to its highest level in a year as Britons assessment of the economy and their willingness to make big purchases strengthened, survey results from the market research group GfK showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -36 in March from -38 in February. That was inline with economists' forecast.



A reading below zero indicates pessimism among consumers who continued to have concerns about their personal financial situation.



The sub-index measuring the general economic situation over the next 12 months increased by three points to -40.



The index for the view on personal finances over the next 12 months shed three points to -21, which is three points lower than this time last year.



