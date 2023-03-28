Anzeige
PR Newswire
Shanghai Lujiazui Financial City Authority: Shanghai's Lujiazui now home to over 100 foreign asset management institutions

SHANGHAI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 foreign-funded asset management institutions have now settled in Shanghai's Lujiazui Financial City, demonstrating China's further opening-up of its financial sector, according to the third Lujiazui Global Asset Management Summit held in Shanghai on Monday.

Lujiazui Financial City reached strategic cooperation with a group of institutions for overseas development.

In 2022, Lujiazui Financial City introduced 10 foreign asset management institutions or related upstream or downstream enterprises. Financial institutions from 13 countries have thus far established 122 foreign asset management institutions in the Shanghai financial zone, nine of which are among the world's top 10 such institutions, according to Shanghai Lujiazui Financial City Authority.

At the summit, the Lujiazui Administration Bureau of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone signed a memorandum of cooperation on opening-up with 10 global asset management institution.

By 2025, the total number of industry-leading international asset management institutions in Lujiazui is expected to exceed 150, said Xiao Jian, director of the Lujiazui Administration Bureau of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghais-lujiazui-now-home-to-over-100-foreign-asset-management-institutions-301783014.html

