Forms Part of $6.5 Billion Multi-Jurisdiction Financing Round

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that certain of its funds ("Ares") provided $2.0 billion of a $6.5 billion multi-jurisdiction financing for Phoenix Tower International ("PTI"), a leading global owner and operator of telecom tower infrastructure. As part of the transaction, Ares funded approximately $1.8 billion at closing.

The new debt facility will be used to consolidate PTI's existing loans and provide substantial additional capacity to support further growth across existing and new markets globally. PTI has built a leading global communications infrastructure platform comprising more than 33,000 wireless sites across 23 countries globally. Ares Infrastructure Debt played a key role structuring this transaction, which underscores that strategy's commitment to delivering scaled, flexible financing solutions for premier infrastructure platforms globally and represents one of the largest private credit financings to date in the towers sector.

"We are pleased to deepen our longstanding partnership with PTI through this landmark financing," said Roopa Murthy, Partner and Co-Head of EMEA Infrastructure Debt at Ares. "PTI has established itself as one of the premier independent telecommunications tower platforms globally, with a differentiated portfolio of high-quality assets, an exceptional management team and a proven track record of disciplined growth across diverse markets. Alongside Blackstone and the broader sponsor group, we look forward to supporting the company's next phase of growth."

"This $6.5 billion financing, the largest of its kind for a privately held tower company, reflects our lenders' confidence in PTI and our team's execution across 23 jurisdictions. It strengthens our capital structure and positions us to keep delivering for customers globally. We are grateful to Ares and Apollo for their partnership," said Michael Bremer, Chief Financial Officer of PTI.

Ares Infrastructure Debt supports the growth of global, defensive infrastructure assets across the digital infrastructure, power, midstream, transport and utilities sectors by delivering flexible, bespoke capital solutions to borrowers. As of June 30, 2026, the Ares Infrastructure business had $29.9 billion of AUM, with over 130 investment professionals across the globe.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2026, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $671 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.ares.com.

About Phoenix Tower International

Phoenix Tower International (PTI) is an independent, globally active tower company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida (USA). The company owns and operates more than 33,000 mobile network sites across 23 countries and, as a neutral host infrastructure provider, offers open access to all mobile network operators.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930073732/en/

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Media:

Giles Bethule Emelia Rice

media@aresmgmt.com