BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - February 2023

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)



Monthly Shareholder Report - February 2023

Attached is a link to the February 2023 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041914/BMA___Newsletter___February_2023___ADV016303.pdf

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 74 5001