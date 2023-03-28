Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.03.2023
WKN: A3D58Q ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 Ticker-Symbol: 3BH 
Stuttgart
28.03.23
08:10 Uhr
4,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
28.03.2023 | 09:18
96 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - February 2023

PR Newswire

London, March 28

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - February 2023

Attached is a link to the February 2023 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2041914/BMA___Newsletter___February_2023___ADV016303.pdf

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001

