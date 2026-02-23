Anzeige
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
23.02.26 | 15:04
4,900 Euro
+0,41 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.02.2026 15:48 Uhr
119 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - January 2026

BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - January 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - January 2026

Attached is a link to the January 2026 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - January 2026 - ADV022600.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 74 5001



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - January 2026 - ADV022600
© 2026 PR Newswire
