

MASON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Cintas Corp. (CTAS) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $12.70 to $12.90 per share on revenues between $8.74 billion and $8.80 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $12.50 to $12.80 per share on revenues between $8.67 billion and $8.75 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $12.73 per share on revenues of $8.73 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



