Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

3 April 2023

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 March 2023 consists of the following:

26,923,655 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.

Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share. 17,949,103 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company at 31 March 2023 is therefore 44,872,758.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:

Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001