London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2023) - Connected Claims USA 2023 has officially launched with the event taking place on September 26-27 at the Austin Convention Center, Reuters Events announced today.

Speaking will be Lloyd's Head of Claims for the Americas Carey Bond, Plymouth Rock Assurance Corporation Chief Claims Officer Paul Measley, Chubb Head of North American Personal Lines Claims Laila Brabander, Aon Global Chief Claims Officer Neil Harrison, Grange Insurance SVP Chief Claims Officer Scott Hauptman, among numerous others.

"We are excited to be in Austin this September at such a critical time with inflation and supply chain impacts, nuclear verdicts, changing customer expectations, talent retention and an evolving ecosystem to navigate. There is now exceptional urgency for claims organizations to be on the front foot and deliver the reputation and retention rates that will underpin their success," said Alexander Bird, Project Director of Connected Claims USA 2023.

The event brochure is available to download now. Addressing claims pain points, the agenda will focus on use-cases and discussion-based learning with the aim of providing answers for attendees. The event will feature 3 tracks focusing on developing the defining attributes of a winning claims organization, including:

Customer-First : Ensure fast, effortless experiences with an approach that prioritizes the policyholder and focuses on speed and satisfaction, safeguarding retention rates and building reputation.

: Ensure fast, effortless experiences with an approach that prioritizes the policyholder and focuses on speed and satisfaction, safeguarding retention rates and building reputation. Forward-Thinking : Foster a culture of innovation and agility with intentional strategies designed to meet dynamic claim expectations and manage the risks of an evolving business landscape.

: Foster a culture of innovation and agility with intentional strategies designed to meet dynamic claim expectations and manage the risks of an evolving business landscape. Collaborative : Leverage partnerships to benefit from co-operation, shared expertise and resources to develop robust processes and drive continuous improvement to better serve customers.

: Leverage partnerships to benefit from co-operation, shared expertise and resources to develop robust processes and drive continuous improvement to better serve customers. Digitally Focused: Power claim transformation with data and technology, utilizing AI/ML, advanced analytics, IoT, automation & telematics to deliver accurate, personalized and simplified journeys.

CCUSA 2023 will feature more than 90 booths and is expected to attract 700+ senior claims decision-makers. Featuring 10+ hours of dedicated networking time, offsite activities and 16+ hours of thought-leadership, the event will enable those in attendance to meaningfully connect and learn from each other on and off the stage.

"Claims leaders have the responsibility of being the most important touchpoint in the customer lifecycle," said Bird. "We understand the importance of ensuring attendees get actionable insights and invaluable peer-to-peer interactions. Our extensively researched agenda will provide the take-aways to achieve claims excellence."

Connected Claims USA 2023 will take place on September 26-27, Austin. For more information, visit https://events.reutersevents.com/insurance/connected-claims-usa or email alexander.bird@thomsonreuters.com.

