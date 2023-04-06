Everest Global Plc - Notice of AGM

6 April 2023

Everest Global plc

("EG" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Everest Global Plc announces that its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Form of Proxy ("Proxy"), has been posted to shareholders.

Following the resignation of the Company's auditor, Jeffreys Henry, the Company is in the process of appointing a new auditor. As a result, the accounts have been delayed. The resignation of Jeffreys Henry was due to their withdrawal from auditing Public Interest Entity companies such as Everest Global plc. A copy of Jeffreys Henry's letter of resignation has been filed at the Companies Registry and confirms that there are no circumstances connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the Company's members or creditors.

Both the Notice of AGM and the Proxy will shortly be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available at: www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/nationalstorage-mechanism .

These documents, are also available on the Company's website at: www.everestglobalplc.com and in hard copy to shareholders upon request to the Company Secretary at the offices of Keystone law, 1st Floor, 48 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1JF.

The Company's AGM will be held at the offices of Keystone law, 1st Floor, 48 Chancery Lane, London, WC2A 1JF at 11am on 28 April 2023.

The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

