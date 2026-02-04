Annual Net Income of $1.6 billion and Net Operating Income of $1.9 billion

Annual 10.5% Net Income ROE and 12.4% Net Operating Income ROE; TSR of 13.1%

Repurchased $397 million of Common Shares During the Quarter

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results.

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Total Shareholder Return of 13.1% 1 ; 10.5% Net Income ROE and 12.4% Operating Income ROE

; 10.5% Net Income ROE and 12.4% Operating Income ROE $17.7 billion in gross written premium, a year-over-year decrease of 3.1% for the Group, 1.2% for Reinsurance, and 5.7% for Insurance on a comparable basis

Combined ratios of 98.6% for the Group, 91.7% for Reinsurance, and 114.6% for Insurance

Attritional combined ratios of 89.6% for the Group, 85.5% for Reinsurance, and 100.7% for Insurance

$757 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums versus $810 million in 2024

Net investment income increased $170 million to $2.1 billion, a company record

Strong operating cashflow for the year of $3.1 billion, which includes the consideration paid for the adverse development cover

Repurchased $797 million of common shares in 2025

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income of $446 million; Net operating income of $549 million

$4.3 billion in gross written premium, a year-over-year decrease of 8.6% for the Group, 3.6% for Reinsurance, and 20.1% for Insurance on a comparable basis; Strong double-digit growth in specialty lines was more than offset by targeted reductions in certain casualty lines

Combined ratios of 98.4% for the Group, 91.2% for Reinsurance and 117.0% for Insurance

Attritional combined ratios of 89.9% for the Group, 84.6% for Reinsurance, and 104.1% for Insurance

$216 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums versus $312 million in Q4 2024

Pre-tax underwriting income (loss) of $60 million for the Group, $255 million for Reinsurance, ($161) million for Insurance, and ($34) million for Other

Net investment income improved to $562 million versus $473 million in the prior year fourth quarter, driven by a larger asset base as well as strong core fixed income and alternative investment returns

Operating cashflow for the quarter of ($398) million versus $780 million in the prior year fourth quarter impacted by the consideration paid for the adverse development cover in the quarter

(1) Denotes annualized figure; represents Total Shareholder Return or "TSR". Annualized TSR is calculated as year to date growth in book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities plus year-to-date dividends per share.

"In 2025 we took deliberate actions to simplify the business, improve the return profile, and strengthen the Company's balance sheet," said Jim Williamson, Everest President and CEO. "These actions have increased our financial flexibility and support our intention to return capital to shareholders, as reflected in the share repurchases executed during the quarter.

Our sharpened underwriting focus positions Everest to deliver attractive margins. The Reinsurance team continued to execute with the discipline expected of a top-tier global reinsurer, delivering a well-executed January 1 renewal, appropriately navigating the market cycle. In our Insurance business, focused on Global Wholesale and Specialty, we're targeting lines where Everest has expertise and competitive advantage.

We continued to attract world-class senior leadership talent who share our culture of ownership and accountability and are committed to driving consistent and sustained shareholder returns."

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income and Other Items

Net income of $446 million, equal to $10.77 per diluted share, versus fourth quarter 2024 net (loss) of ($593) million, equal to ($13.96) per diluted share

Net operating income of $549 million, equal to $13.26 per diluted share, versus fourth quarter 2024 net operating (loss) of ($780) million, equal to ($18.39) per diluted share

Everest paid premium consideration of $122 million for the second layer of the Adverse Development Cover ("ADC"), split between $105 million in the Insurance segment and $17 million in the Other segment

Everest recognized a net pre-tax benefit of $127.3 million included in other income (expense) associated with the sale of its Commercial Retail Insurance Renewal Rights to AIG

The following table summarizes the Company's Net Income and related financial metrics.

Net income and operating income Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Everest Group Net income (loss) 446 1,591 (593 1,373 Net operating income (loss) (2) 549 1,875 (780 1,289 Net income (loss) per diluted common share 10.77 37.80 (13.96 31.78 Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share (2) 13.26 44.54 (18.39 29.83 Net income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 11.5 10.5 (15.7 9.6 After-tax net operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) (2) 14.2 12.4 (20.6 9.0 Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation.

Shareholders' Equity and Book Value per Share Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Beginning shareholders' equity 15,375 13,875 15,335 13,202 Net income (loss) 446 1,591 (593 1,373 Change URA(D) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities 92 854 (630 (127 Dividends to shareholders (82 (335 (86 (334 Purchase of treasury shares (397 (797 (200 Other 27 272 (151 (39 Ending shareholders' equity 15,461 15,461 13,875 13,875 Common shares outstanding 40.7 43.0 Book value per common share outstanding 379.83 322.97 Less: URA(D) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities 0.13 (19.77 Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D) (3) 379.70 342.74 Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends 20.1 8.7 Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") Annualized 13.1 9.2 Common share dividends paid last 12 months 8.00 7.75 Notes (3) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to book value per share, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the table above. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.

The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information Everest Group Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 4,260 17,706 4,671 18,232 (8.8 (2.9 Net written premium 3,906 15,513 4,026 15,814 (3.0 (1.9 Loss Ratio: Current year 60.1 60.3 63.4 59.8 (3.3) pts 0.5 pts Prior year 3.1 4.2 34.1 8.8 (31.0) pts (4.6) pts Catastrophe 5.6 5.3 8.8 5.9 (3.2) pts (0.6) pts Total Loss ratio 68.8 69.8 106.3 74.4 (37.5) pts (4.6) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 22.4 22.2 23.0 21.7 (0.6) pts 0.5 pts Other underwriting expenses 7.2 6.6 6.2 6.2 1.0 pts 0.4 pts Combined ratio 98.4 98.6 135.5 102.3 (37.1) pts (3.7) pts Attritional combined ratio (4) (6) (7) 89.9 89.6 93.4 88.1 (3.5) pts 1.5 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5) 216 757 312 810 Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development 120 657 1,337 1,337 Notes (4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development and COVID-19 losses. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums. (6) The attritional combined ratio for the year ended December 31, 2025, included approximately $34m of profit commission related to loss reserves releases from the mortgage business. Excluding this profit commission, Group's attritional combined ratio would have been 89.4% for the year ended December 31, 2025. (7) The attritional combined ratio for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, included approximately $68m of profit commission related to loss reserves releases from the mortgage business. Excluding this profit commission, Group's attritional combined ratio would have been 91.6% and 87.6% for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Reinsurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums decreased 3.6% on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums) 2 , to approximately $3.2 billion.

, to approximately $3.2 billion. Growth was led by increases of 10.1% in Property Catastrophe XOL and 10.2% in Financial Lines, more than offset by decreases of 12.4% in Casualty Pro-Rata and 7.2% in Casualty XOL, when adjusting for reinstatement premiums.

Attritional loss ratio increased 10 basis points over last year to 57.0%, while the attritional combined ratio decreased 140 basis points to 84.6% versus a year ago.

Pre-tax net catastrophe losses were $200 million, driven primarily by losses from Hurricane Melissa and a number of mid-sized events globally. Pre-tax net catastrophe losses were $250 million in the prior-year quarter.

Our preferred market position allowed us to shape our signing to maximize expected profitability at Jan. 1, 2026 renewals.

Underwriting information Reinsurance segment Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 3,157 12,825 3,291 12,941 (4.1 (0.9 Net written premium 3,018 11,791 3,019 11,969 (1.5 Loss Ratio: Current year 56.8 57.3 56.2 56.6 0.6 pts 0.7 pts Prior year (0.1 0.2 (4.2 (1.1 4.1 pts 1.3 pts Catastrophe 6.9 6.6 9.6 6.8 (2.7) pts (0.2) pts Total Loss ratio 63.6 64.1 61.6 62.2 2.0 pts 1.8 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 25.1 25.2 26.3 24.9 (1.2) pts 0.3 pts Other underwriting expenses 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.5 (0.1) pts (0.1) pts Combined ratio 91.2 91.7 90.4 89.7 0.8 pts 2.1 pts Attritional combined ratio (4) (8) (9) 84.6 85.5 86.0 84.6 (1.4) pts 0.9 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5) 200 706 250 689 Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development (2 28 (125 (125 Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development and COVID-19 losses. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums. (8) The attritional combined ratio for the year ended December 31, 2025, included approximately $34m of profit commission related to loss reserves releases from the mortgage business. Excluding this profit commission, Reinsurance's attritional combined ratio would have been 85.3% for the year ended December 31, 2025. (9) The attritional combined ratio for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, included approximately $68m of profit commission related to loss reserves releases from the mortgage business. Excluding this profit commission, Reinsurance's attritional combined ratio would have been 83.7% and 84.0% for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Insurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums decreased to $1.1 billion on a comparable basis (constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums) 2 , a 20.1% decrease year-over-year in constant dollars as we continued to strategically shape the portfolio.

, a 20.1% decrease year-over-year in constant dollars as we continued to strategically shape the portfolio. Everest Insurance grew by 22.0% in Accident and Health and 1.5% in Other Specialty. Growth was offset by a decrease of 29.5% in Property Short Tail, 24.9% in Specialty Casualty, 25.0% in Professional Liability, and 28.0% in Workers' Compensation, reflecting our focus on lines of business with better expected margins as well as our exit from commercial retail insurance and the ongoing transfer of that business to AIG.

Everest paid premium consideration of $105 million for the second layer of the ADC, resulting in an 11.1-point increase in the combined ratio.

Pre-tax net catastrophe losses were $16 million, a decrease of $45 million from the prior year quarter.

Underwriting information Insurance segment Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Q4 Year to Date Gross written premium 1,084 4,790 1,350 5,078 (19.7 (5.7 Net written premium 872 3,638 984 3,678 (11.4 (1.1 Loss Ratio: Current year 68.7 68.4 84.2 68.3 (15.5) pts 0.1 pts Prior year 11.1 12.5 117.7 29.6 (106.6) pts (17.1) pts Catastrophe 1.6 1.1 6.7 3.4 (5.1) pts (2.3) pts Total Loss ratio 81.5 82.0 208.7 101.2 (127.2) pts (19.2) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 14.1 13.1 12.6 12.3 1.5 pts 0.9 pts Other underwriting expenses 21.5 19.4 17.9 17.2 3.6 pts 2.2 pts Combined ratio 117.0 114.6 239.2 130.7 (122.2) pts (16.1) pts Attritional combined ratio (4) 104.1 100.7 114.4 97.5 (10.3) pts 3.2 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (5) 16 41 61 120 Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development 105 466 1,059 1,059 Notes (2) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (4) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development and COVID-19 losses. Attritional combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation and reconciliation. (5) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums.

Other Segment

Gross written premiums reflect a limited number of renewed and new policies written on the Company's paper by the purchaser of the sports and leisure business, for a finite period of time post-closing.

Everest paid premium consideration of $17 million for the second layer of the ADC

With the announcement of the transaction to sell the renewal rights for our commercial retail insurance business to AIG, Everest expects to re-cast the associated retail business into the Other segment following the filing of the 2025 Form 10-K.

Underwriting information Other segment Q4 Year to Date Q4 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for percentages 2025 2025 2024 2024 Gross written premium 18 91 29 212 Net written premium 16 84 23 167 Net premiums earned 19 111 43 197 Incurred losses and LAE Current year 25 119 53 175 Prior year 17 163 403 403 Catastrophes 10 1 1 Total incurred losses and LAE 42 292 457 580 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 5 21 5 24 Other underwriting expenses 6 17 8 33 Underwriting income (loss) (34 (220 (429 (440

Investments and Shareholders' Equity as of December 31, 2025

Total invested assets and cash of $45.4 billion versus $41.5 billion on December 31, 2024

Shareholders' equity of $15.5 billion vs. $13.9 billion on December 31, 2024, including $5 million of unrealized net gains on fixed maturity, available for sale securities

Shareholders' equity excluding net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities of $15.5 billion versus $14.7 billion on December 31, 2024

Book value per share of $379.83 versus $322.97 at December 31, 2024

Book value per share excluding net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities of $379.70 versus $342.74 at December 31, 2024

Common share repurchases of $397 million during the quarter, representing 1,239,880 shares at an average price of $320.59 per share.

Common share repurchases of $797 million for the full year 2025, representing 2,394,763 shares at an average price of $333.01 per share.

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $2.00 per common share equal to $82.0 million

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations based on assumptions we believe are reasonable but are not guarantees of performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemics, regulatory and legal uncertainties, expenses related to divestitures and other factors described in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

A conference call discussing the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 5, 2026. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's website at https://investors.everestglobal.com/overview.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's website to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestglobal.com in the "Investors/Financials/Quarterly Results" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

Comments on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this Press Release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures, including after-tax net operating income (loss), after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share, attritional combined ratio, gross written premiums presented on a comparable basis, net operating income return on equity ("ROE"), underwriting income, and book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)"). The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate a deeper understanding of the profitability drivers of our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. The Company believes that such measures are important to investors and other interested persons, and that these measures are a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies within or outside of the insurance industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, or superior to, the Company's financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable corresponding GAAP financial measure is included below.

After-tax net operating income (loss) and after-tax net operating income (loss) per diluted share

After-tax net operating income (loss) (also referred to in this release as net operating income) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense), as shown below:

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share After-tax net operating income (loss) 549 13.26 (780 (18.39 1,875 44.54 1,289 29.83 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments (69 (1.66 56 1.33 (115 (2.73 12 0.28 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (34 (0.82 132 3.10 (169 (4.01 72 1.67 Net income (loss) 446 10.77 (593 (13.96 1,591 37.80 1,373 31.78 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax net operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax net operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

Attritional Loss Ratio and Attritional Combined Ratio

The loss ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, divided by net premiums earned. The combined ratio is calculated as the sum of total incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, commission and brokerage expenses, and other underwriting expenses, divided by net premiums earned. The attritional loss ratio and attritional combined ratio are defined as the loss ratio and the combined ratio, respectively, adjusted to exclude catastrophe losses, net catastrophe reinstatement premiums, prior year development and COVID-19 losses. The Company believes the attritional ratios are useful to management and investors because the adjusted ratios provide for better comparability and more accurately measure the Company's underlying underwriting performance. The following tables are a reconciliation of the loss ratio and attritional loss ratio, and the combined ratio and attritional combined ratio for the periods noted:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Reinsurance Insurance Group Reinsurance Insurance Group Loss ratio 63.6 81.5 68.8 61.6 208.7 106.3 Adjustment for catastrophe losses (6.9 (1.6 (5.6 (9.6 (6.7 (8.8 Adjustment for reinstatement premiums 0.7 0.6 Adjustment for prior year development (10) 0.1 (11.1 (3.1 4.2 (117.7 (34.1 Adjustment for other items 0.2 (0.1 0.1 (0.3 Attritional loss ratio 57.0 68.6 60.2 56.9 84.0 63.9 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Reinsurance Insurance Group Reinsurance Insurance Group Combined ratio 91.2 117.0 98.4 90.4 239.2 135.5 Adjustment for catastrophe losses (6.9 (1.6 (5.6 (9.6 (6.7 (8.8 Adjustment for reinstatement premiums 1.0 0.8 Adjustment for prior year development (10) 0.1 (11.1 (3.1 4.2 (117.7 (34.1 Adjustment for other items 0.3 (0.1 0.2 (0.4 (0.1 Attritional combined ratio 84.6 104.1 89.9 86.0 114.4 93.4 Adjustment for profit commission (2.3 (1.8 Attritional combined ratio excluding profit commission 84.6 104.1 89.9 83.7 114.4 91.6 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Reinsurance Insurance Group Reinsurance Insurance Group Combined ratio 91.7 114.6 98.6 89.7 130.7 102.3 Adjustment for catastrophe losses (6.6 (1.1 (5.3 (6.8 (3.4 (5.9 Adjustment for reinstatement premiums 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.5 Adjustment for prior year development (10) (0.2 (12.5 (4.2 1.1 (29.6 (8.8 Adjustment for other items 0.2 (0.2 0.1 (0.2 Attritional combined ratio 85.5 100.7 89.6 84.6 97.5 88.1 Adjustment for profit commission (0.3 (0.2 (0.6 (0.5 Attritional combined ratio excluding profit commission 85.3 100.7 89.4 84.0 97.5 87.6 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.) Notes (10) Prior-year development includes the impact of COVID-19 losses.

Gross Written Premium on a Comparable Basis

The Company has included in this Press Release certain changes in gross written premium on a comparable basis, reflecting constant currency basis and excluding reinstatement premiums. Constant currency basis excludes the impact of foreign exchange rates. The Company provides change in gross written premium on a comparable basis to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance. The following tables are a reconciliation of gross written premium and period-over-period changes on a GAAP basis to the non-GAAP comparable basis for the periods noted:

(Dollars in millions) Quarter-to-Date December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change (unaudited) Gross Written Premium Gross Written Premium Impact Group 4,260 4,671 (8.8 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums (51 1.1 Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 39 (0.8 Group (comparable basis) 4,259 4,659 (8.6 Reinsurance 3,157 3,291 (4.1 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums (51 1.6 Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 33 (1.0 Reinsurance (comparable basis) 3,157 3,273 (3.6 Insurance 1,084 1,350 (19.7 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 6 (0.5 Insurance (comparable basis) 1,084 1,356 (20.1 Other 18 29 (36.7 Other (comparable basis) 18 29 (36.7 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

(Dollars in millions) Year-to-Date December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change (unaudited) Gross Written Premium Gross Written Premium Impact Group 17,706 18,232 (2.9 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums (99 (103 Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 49 (0.3 Group (comparable basis) 17,606 18,178 (3.1 Reinsurance 12,825 12,941 (0.9 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums (99 (103 Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 46 (0.4 Reinsurance (comparable basis) 12,726 12,884 (1.2 Insurance 4,790 5,078 (5.7 Adjustment for gross CAT reinstatement premiums Adjustment for foreign exchange effect 3 (0.1 Insurance (comparable basis) 4,790 5,082 (5.7 Other 91 212 (57.3 Other (comparable basis) 91 212 (57.3 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Net Operating Income Return On Equity ("ROE")

Net Operating income ROE is calculated by dividing after-tax net operating income (loss) by average shareholders' equity, adjusted for average net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities. A reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to net operating income is presented above. The Company believes net operating income ROE is a useful measure for management and investors as it allows for better comparability and removes variability when assessing the results of operations. A reconciliation of Net Operating Income ROE and Net Income ROE is shown below.

Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (Dollars in millions) December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Beginning of period shareholders' equity 15,375 15,335 13,875 13,202 Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities 87 220 849 723 Adjusted beginning of period shareholders' equity 15,462 15,555 14,724 13,925 End of period shareholders' equity 15,461 13,875 15,461 13,875 Add: Net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities (5 849 (5 849 Adjusted end of period shareholders' equity 15,455 14,724 15,455 14,724 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 15,459 15,140 15,090 14,325 After-tax net operating income (loss) 549 (780 1,875 1,289 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments (69 56 (115 12 After-tax foreign exchange income (expense) (34 132 (169 72 Net income (loss) 446 (593 1,591 1,373 Return on equity (annualized) After-tax net operating income (loss) 14.2 (20.6 12.4 9.0 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments (1.8 1.5 (0.8 0.1 After-tax foreign exchange income (expense) (0.9 3.5 (1.1 0.5 Net income (loss) 11.5 (15.7 10.5 9.6 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is calculated as net premiums earned, less (1) incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, (2) commission, brokerage, taxes and fees, and (3) other underwriting expenses. Net income (loss) is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes underwriting income is a useful measure for management and investors when assessing the performance of the Company's reinsurance and insurance business segments. A reconciliation of Underwriting Income and Net Income is shown below.

Quarter-to-Date (Dollars in millions) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Reinsurance Insurance Other Consolidated Group Reinsurance Insurance Other Consolidated Group Net premiums earned 2,897 946 19 3,862 2,983 900 43 3,925 Less: Incurred losses and LAE 1,844 770 42 2,656 1,837 1,877 457 4,172 Less: Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 728 133 5 866 784 114 5 903 Less: Other underwriting expenses 70 203 6 279 75 161 8 244 Underwriting income (loss) 255 (161 (34 60 286 (1,252 (429 (1,394 Net investment income 562 473 Net gains (losses) on investments (84 69 Corporate expenses (30 (27 Interest, fee and bond issue cost amortization expense (37 (37 Other income (expense) 84 169 Income tax benefit (expense) (109 155 Net income (loss) 446 (593 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Book value per common share outstanding excluding URA(D)

Book value per common share outstanding excluding net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of fixed maturity, available for sale securities ("URA(D)") is calculated as reported shareholders' equity less URA(D), divided by common shares outstanding. Book value per share is the most comparable GAAP measure. The Company believes this metric is useful to management and investors as it shows the value of shareholder returns on a per share basis after eliminating the variability of investments held at fair value. Please see the table on page 3 for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.

Annualized Total Shareholder Return

Annualized TSR ("TSR") is calculated as year-to-date growth in book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) plus year-to-date dividends per share. As further discussed above, book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the table on page 3 for a reconciliation of book value per common share outstanding (excluding URA(D)) and book value per share.

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 3,862 3,925 15,560 15,187 Net investment income 562 473 2,124 1,954 Total net gains (losses) on investments (84 69 (143 19 Other income (expense) 84 169 (45 121 Total revenues 4,424 4,636 17,496 17,281 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,656 4,172 10,859 11,305 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 866 903 3,461 3,300 Other underwriting expenses 279 244 1,029 938 Corporate expenses 30 27 109 95 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 37 37 151 149 Total claims and expenses 3,869 5,383 15,609 15,787 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 555 (748 1,887 1,493 Income tax expense (benefit) 109 (155 296 120 NET INCOME (LOSS) 446 (593 1,591 1,373 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period 27 (574 740 (97 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 66 (55 114 (12 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period 92 (630 854 (109 Foreign currency translation and other adjustments 13 (173 242 (128 Benefit plan actuarial net gain (loss) for the period (9 34 (9 34 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 7 (26 (1 (1 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period (2 9 (10 33 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 102 (794 1,086 (204 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 548 (1,387 2,678 1,169 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 10.77 (13.96 37.80 31.78 Diluted 10.77 (13.96 37.80 31.78

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, (In millions of U.S. dollars, except par value per share) 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value 34,573 28,908 (amortized cost: 2025, $34,620; 2024, $29,934, credit allowances: 2025, $(68); 2024, $(36)) Fixed maturities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: 2025, $576; 2024, $759, net of credit allowances: 2025, $(6); 2024, $(8)) 567 757 Equity securities, at fair value 180 217 Other invested assets 5,796 5,392 Short-term investments 2,994 4,707 Cash 1,318 1,549 Total investments and cash 45,429 41,531 Accrued investment income 436 368 Premiums receivable (net of credit allowances: 2025, $(94); 2024, $(54)) 5,727 5,378 Reinsurance paid loss recoverables (net of credit allowances: 2025, $(57); 2024, $(41)) 142 207 Reinsurance unpaid loss recoverables 4,968 2,915 Funds held by reinsureds 1,326 1,218 Deferred acquisition costs 1,546 1,461 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 653 869 Income tax asset, net 915 1,223 Other assets (net of credit allowances: 2025, $(17); 2024, $(9)) 1,372 1,171 TOTAL ASSETS 62,514 56,341 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 34,312 29,889 Unearned premium reserve 7,275 7,324 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 267 27 Amounts due to reinsurers 642 701 Losses in course of payment 151 241 Senior notes 2,352 2,350 Long-term notes 218 218 Borrowings from FHLB 1,019 1,019 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 21 22 Unsettled securities payable 84 Other liabilities 797 590 TOTAL LIABILITIES 47,054 42,466 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; 74.4 (2025) and 74.3 (2024) outstanding before treasury shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,852 3,812 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $(23) at 2025 and $(177) at 2024 (52 (1,138 Treasury shares, at cost: 33.7 shares (2025) and 31.3 shares (2024) (4,906 (4,108 Retained earnings 16,565 15,309 Total shareholders' equity 15,461 13,875 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 62,514 56,341

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31 (In millions of U.S. dollars) 2025 2024 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 1,591 1,373 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (116 (715 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net 138 (81 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables (1,453 (1,091 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 150 (277 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums 360 (232 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,602 5,612 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums (278 809 Increase (decrease) in amounts due to reinsurers (235 135 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment (98 75 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (364 (261 Distribution of limited partnership income 195 163 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (463 (431 Non-cash compensation expense 61 63 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) (166 (167 Net (gains) losses on investments 143 (19 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,068 4,957 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid available for sale 4,497 3,783 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale 1,571 6,257 Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid held to maturity 199 157 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold held to maturity 10 Proceeds from equity securities sold 56 37 Distributions from other invested assets 334 409 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale (10,364 (11,563 Cost of fixed maturities acquired held to maturity (7 (49 Cost of equity securities acquired (9 (50 Cost of other invested assets acquired (507 (936 Net change in short-term investments 1,875 (2,494 Net change in unsettled securities transactions (83 (27 Proceeds from sale of renewal rights 331 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,096 (4,478 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (21 (24 Purchase of treasury shares (797 (200 Dividends paid to shareholders (335 (334 Net FHLB borrowings (repayments) 200 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (22 (25 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,175 (383 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (28 16 Net increase (decrease) in cash (231 112 Cash, beginning of period 1,549 1,437 Cash, end of period 1,318 1,549 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) 150 397 Interest paid 150 147 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS: Non-cash limited partnership distribution 8 23

