ACCESSWIRE
06.04.2023 | 20:50
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: Yum Brands' Tracy Skeans: 'Reducing Inequality Is the Biggest Body of Work We Can Do To Change the World'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Originally published by Nation's Restaurant News

By Alicia Kelso

Tracy Skeans joined Yum Brands in 2000 and has since worked her way up through the ranks gaining experience in finance, HR, business transformation, operations, food safety, culture, talent - name it.

Now, as the company's chief operating officer and chief people officer, she oversees many parts of the global restaurant company. But when it comes to what she's most passionate about, it's gender parity. In fact, Skeans has spent the past several years as a board member for the Women's Foodservice Forum, including as chair in 2022.

It's perhaps no coincidence, then, that Skeans' company walks the walk on this issue. Yum Brands is a founding member of the WFF, for instance, as well as a member of the Paradigm for Parity coalition. It has been recognized for its efforts by the Bloomberg Gender-Equity Index, Forbes' "Best Employers for Diversity" list, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Newsweek's "America's Greatest Places for Women" list and more.

Continue reading here

Yum! Brands, Thursday, April 6, 2023, Press release picture

Yum Brands' COO/CPO Tracy Skeans at this year's Women's Foodservice Forum. Image courtesy of Nation's Restaurant News.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748023/Yum-Brands-Tracy-Skeans-Reducing-Inequality-Is-the-Biggest-Body-of-Work-We-Can-Do-To-Change-the-World

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
