Yum! Brands: Yum Brands' Tracy Skeans: 'Reducing Inequality Is the Biggest Body of Work We Can Do To Change the World'

Tracy Skeans joined Yum Brands in 2000 and has since worked her way up through the ranks gaining experience in finance, HR, business transformation, operations, food safety, culture, talent - name it.
Now, as the company's chief operating officer and chief people officer, she oversees many parts of the global restaurant company. But when it comes to what she's most passionate about, it's gender parity. In fact, Skeans has spent the past several years as a board member for the Women's Foodservice Forum, including as chair in 2022.
It's perhaps no coincidence, then, that Skeans' company walks the walk on this issue. Yum Brands is a founding member of the WFF, for instance, as well as a member of the Paradigm for Parity coalition. It has been recognized for its efforts by the Bloomberg Gender-Equity Index, Forbes' "Best Employers for Diversity" list, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Newsweek's "America's Greatest Places for Women" list and more.
