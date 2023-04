C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Lundin Mining Corporation

In the news release, Lundin Mining Announces Dates of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and First Quarter 2023 Results, issued 11-Apr-2023 by Lundin Mining Corporation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Annual Meeting date referenced in the first sentence should read "Thursday, May 11" rather than "Thursday, May 12" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Lundin Mining Announces Dates of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and First Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announces that its Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 (the "Meeting") at 10:00 ET via live audio webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LUN2023. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at https://lundinmining.com/investors/corporate-filings/. Additionally, the Company announces that the report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 will be published on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

To facilitate increased shareholder attendance and participation, the Company has made arrangements to enable shareholders and proxyholders to attend and vote virtually at this year's Meeting. The record date for the Annual Meeting is March 24, 2023. Meeting materials were mailed to shareholders on or about April 11, 2023. Eligible Shareholders are encouraged to vote online, by telephone or by proxy. Detailed information on how shareholders can participate in the Meeting and vote is available in the Circular. The Circular provides additional information relating to the below items for consideration at the Meeting.

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the report of the auditors thereon;

and the report of the auditors thereon; To elect the directors for the ensuing year;

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;

To provide shareholders with an advisory vote on Executive Compensation;

To transact such further and other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Notice and Access

Lundin Mining is using notice and access to provide shareholders with easy electronic access to the Circular, other meeting materials and to copies of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the auditor's report on those statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, rather than mailing paper copies. This shift to electronic delivery is environmentally friendly and saves money.

Electronic copies of these materials will be available online at the Company's website at www.lundinmining.com/investors/corporate-filings or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The notice shareholders receive will include information on how to obtain a paper copy of the Circular or associated materials if preferred.

How to Vote if Your Securities Trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish Proxy must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish Proxy.

First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 08:00 ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start to ensure placement into the conference on time.

Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 416 764 8646

Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 888 396 8049

Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): 020 089 9189

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1609623&tp_key=aba73802be

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the Lundin Mining website www.lundinmining.com before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the call until June 4, 2023.

Call-in numbers for the replay are (North America): +1 877 674 7070 or (internationally) +1 416 764 8692

The passcode for the replay is: 286049

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link above.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 11, 2023 at 16:30 Eastern Time.

Contact: Mark Turner, Vice President, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Irina Kuznetsova, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lundin-mining-announces-dates-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-first-quarter-2023-results-301797261.html