NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives four SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2023 and is a finalist in three categories

BIELEFELD, Germany, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it received SAP® Pinnacle Awards 2023, which recognize its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner, in four categories "Sales Success - Midmarket", "Sales Success - Cross Segment", "Customer Success Management", and "Partner-Led Demand Management". The leading global consulting company specializing in SAP technologies for small to midsize enterprises (SMEs) was also named a finalist in the categories "Delivery Quality" and "Cloud Business Transformation with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition". Additionally, the NTT DATA Group was recognized as a finalist in the "Social Impact" category. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.





"SAP's ecosystem plays a key role in our vision to enable every organization and every industry to become a network of intelligent, sustainable enterprises. The SAP Pinnacle Awards recognize and celebrate the winning partners' outstanding commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

"The SAP Pinnacle Award is the most prestigious award for SAP partners. Out of more than 500 SAP partners worldwide, we are among the top 3 winners this year. With four Pinnacle Award wins and three finalist placements, we have once again proven that we are among the best in the world," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and SVP NTT DATA. "At the same time, the awards are an endorsement of our strong performance in the fiscal year 2022. We convinced customers with our in-depth SAP consulting expertise and significantly strengthened our position as a leading SAP midmarket partner worldwide. The Pinnacle Awards are both recognition and motivation for us."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. This year, an elite group of 13 partners worldwide were honored. NTT DATA Business Solutions is a Pinnacle Award winner for the ninth time in a row.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions drives innovation - from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies - and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients' business opportunities with the latest technologies - individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 13,000 people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.

