NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: NTT DATA Business Solutions receives five Global 2026 SAP Partner Awards

BIELEFELD, Germany, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions today announced that it received a Global 2026 SAP Partner Award in five categories, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner: "SAP Cloud ERP: New Customer Acquisition", "SAP Cloud ERP: Installed Base Transformation", "Sustainability", "Procurement Transformation Sales Excellence: Corporate" and "Human Capital Management Sales Excellence: Corporate". SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners in 50 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"The SAP Partner Awards reflect the outstanding performance and commitment of our partners to help businesses grow and thrive with SAP solutions. We congratulate the winning partners for their excellent work in bringing SAP's AI-First, Suite-First strategy to life for our joint customers," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE.

"We are delighted to be recognized with five SAP Partner Awards 2026," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions. "These awards reflect the outcomes we deliver with SAP in Cloud ERP, sustainability, procurement and HR transformation. For more than 35 years, our partnership has been built on trust and shared innovation. With cloud as the foundation, we will continue to transform SAP solutions into real value so organizations can move faster, operate more sustainably and stay resilient."

SAP Partner Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help customers achieve their goals. All partners aligned with SAP's AI-first, suite-first strategy are eligible and automatically considered for this recognition based on quantitative, system-generated performance data. NTT DATA Business Solutions is one of only eleven SAP Platinum Partners worldwide. The company supports organizations worldwide in their digital transformation, supporting them adopt SAP innovations, reduce complexity, and become Intelligent Enterprises.

For more information, please visit nttdata-solutions.com.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners like Microsoft and ServiceNow. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 18,500 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion business and technology services leader in AI and digital infrastructure headquartered in Tokyo. Together, we accelerate client success and positively impact society through responsible innovation. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

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Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions

Jasmin Straeter

Head of Global Communications

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld,

Germany

T: +49 521 9 14 48 108

Email: Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntt-data-business-solutions

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