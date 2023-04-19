Apiture Partners with Neural Payments to Empower Financial Institutions with Innovative Peer-to-Peer Payments Solution

Partnership enables consumers to send payments regardless of the recipient's financial institution

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced a partnership with Neural Payments, a peer-to-peer (P2P) payments service, to provide banks and credit unions with the flexibility and convenience of P2P payments with the security and dependability of the Apiture Digital Banking Platform.

With Neural Payments, consumers can easily send funds in seconds to an individual from within the Apiture Consumer Banking solution, regardless of the recipient's financial institution. After receiving an email or text message notification directly from the sender, recipients can confirm the payment using their preferred method of acceptance, including PayPal, Venmo, and debit card.

TrustBank, a full-service community bank serving customers in Southeastern Illinois and Phoenix, Arizona, approached Apiture to integrate Neural Payments with the Apiture Digital Banking Platform and will be among the first of Apiture's clients to use the new feature. "We wanted to provide our customers with an option to send payments to friends and family regardless of where they bank or which P2P service they use," said Jason Kern, SVP/Chief Operations Officer, TrustBank. "Neural Payments offers an intuitive solution that can be customized to showcase our brand, providing our customers with a seamless user experience within our digital banking solution."

"Neural Payments overcomes the challenges consumers face in a crowded P2P payments space by enabling recipients to choose how they want to receive their money," said Melissa Kopp, Executive Director of Client Experience, Neural Payments. "We are thrilled to enable Apiture to offer this safe, flexible solution to its bank and credit union clients."

"Our clients will benefit from short implementation times, configurable fraud rules to mitigate risk, and the ability to white label Neural Payments, enabling their users to send P2P payments directly from their trusted financial institution," said Chris Babcock, CEO of Apiture. "We are pleased to provide community and regional financial institutions with this new P2P payments option."

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .?

About Neural Payments

Neural Payments was created to assist Financial Institutions in adopting change at or ahead of market pace. Leveraging experience working with banks, credit unions and payment processors on a global scale, Neural Payments will make a difference connecting institutions to the latest technologies and trends. To learn more, visit www.neuralpayments.com or contact us at sales@neuralpayments.com . Follow Neural Payments on LinkedIn .

