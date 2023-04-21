COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Eurogrid GmbH EUR650mil 7yr
PR Newswire
London, April 21
Post Stabilisation Notice
April 21, 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Euroigrid GmbH
EUR 650mil 3.722% Notes due 27 April 2030
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Eurogrid GmbH
|Guarantor (if any):
|50Hertz Transmission GmbH
50Hertz Offshore GmbH
|ISIN:
|XS2615183501
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 650,000,000
|Description:
|3.722% Notes due 27 April 2030
|Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
ING Bank
NatWest Markets N.V.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.