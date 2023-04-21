Anzeige
Freitag, 21.04.2023
Seien Sie auf das Schlimmste vorbereitet: Die richtigen Entscheidungen und die richtigen Aktien
PR Newswire
21.04.2023 | 14:54
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Eurogrid GmbH EUR650mil 7yr

PR Newswire

London, April 21

Post Stabilisation Notice

April 21, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Euroigrid GmbH

EUR 650mil 3.722% Notes due 27 April 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Eurogrid GmbH
Guarantor (if any):50Hertz Transmission GmbH
50Hertz Offshore GmbH
ISIN:XS2615183501
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 650,000,000
Description:3.722% Notes due 27 April 2030
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
ING Bank
NatWest Markets N.V.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.