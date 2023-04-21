COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Eurogrid GmbH EUR650mil 7yr

Post Stabilisation Notice

April 21, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Euroigrid GmbH

EUR 650mil 3.722% Notes due 27 April 2030

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Eurogrid GmbH Guarantor (if any): 50Hertz Transmission GmbH

50Hertz Offshore GmbH ISIN: XS2615183501 Aggregate nominal amount: € 650,000,000 Description: 3.722% Notes due 27 April 2030 Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas

ING Bank

NatWest Markets N.V.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.