Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 28 April 2023:

- 69,244,026 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 38,515,775 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 24,890,617 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,776,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,138,581 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,224,378 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,393,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 20 April 2023 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 69,244,026 191.54p 132,630,007 Global Equity Income Shares 24,890,617 265.79p 66,156,770 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,138,581 154.10p 6,377,553 Managed Liquidity Shares 1,224,378 109.19p 1,336,898 Total 206,501,228

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

2 May 2023

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

020 7543 3559