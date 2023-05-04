

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$145 million, or -$0.95 per share. This compares with -$122 million, or -$0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$30 million or -$0.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $2.67 billion from $2.25 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



