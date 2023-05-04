

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$3.17 million, or -$0.25 per share. This compares with -$50.18 million, or -$0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 73.9% to $3.13 billion from $1.80 billion last year.



Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$3.17 Mln. vs. -$50.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.25 vs. -$0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $3.13 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.



