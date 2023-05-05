

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for March. Orders are forecast to fall 2.2 percent on a monthly basis in March, reversing the 4.8 percent rise in February.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer price data for April. Economists forecast inflation to slow to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent in March.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee is set to issue industrial production for March. Economists forecast output to fall 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.2 percent increase in February.



At 3.00 am ET, industrial output data is due from Spain. Production is seen falling 0.1 percent on year, following a 0.4 percent decrease in February.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global is set to publish Germany's construction PMI data.



At 4.00 am ET, retail sales data is due from Italy. Retail sales are forecast to remain flat on month in March after a 0.1 percent drop in February.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area retail sales data for March. Economists expect sales to drop 0.1 percent on month, slower than the 0.8 percent decrease in February.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de