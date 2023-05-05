

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (ALCY), a shell company, Thursday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit on May 4, 2023. The offering is expected to close on May 9, 2023. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol ALCYU.



The company said each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the company and one-half of one warrant and each whole warrant entitles to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.



The Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols 'ALCY' and 'ALCYW,' respectively.



The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the initial public offering price, to cover over-allotments.



