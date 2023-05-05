RIGHTMOVE PLC - Result of AGM





5 May 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 24 March 2023. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolution Votes

FOR (including discretion) % Votes AGAINST % Withheld(2) Votes cast as a % of capital(3) 1. Receive the Report and Accounts 596,326,701 100 10 0.00 1,809,551 72.75 2. Approve the Remuneration Report 575,159,506 96.17 22,894,383 3.83 82,373 72.96 3. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 548,568,121 91.73 49,465,976 8.27 102,165 72.96 4. Declare final dividend 595,202,531 99.52 2,856,266 0.48 77,465 72.96 5. Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors 591,245,828 98.86 6,810,294 1.14 80,140 72.96 6. Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration 597,971,542 99.99 87,123 0.01 77,597 72.96 7. To elect Johan Svanstrom 598,025,421 100 2,607 0.00 108,234 72.95 8. To re- elect Andrew Fisher 590,984,893 98.82 7,043,048 1.18 108,321 72.95 9. To re-elect Alison Dolan 597,280,354 99.87 747,894 0.13 108,014 72.95 10. To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas 596,571,795 99.76 1,456,453 0.24 108,014 72.95 11. To re-elect Andrew Findlay 596,304,097 99.71 1,723,844 0.29 108,321 72.95 12. To re-elect Amit Tiwari 596,277,993 99.71 1,749,948 0.29 108,321 72.95 13. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian 592,651,081 99.10 5,377,167 0.90 108,014 72.95 14. To renew authority to allot shares 592,965,805 99.14 5,168,701 0.86 1,756 72.97 15. Disapply pre-emption rights* 597,306,817 99.86 827,689 0.14 1,756 72.97 16. Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments* 589,859,209 98.62 8,275,297 1.38 1,756 72.97 17. Renew authority to purchase own shares* 590,660,627 98.86 6,808,254 1.14 667,381 72.89 18. Authorise political donations 584,811,474 97.81 13,072,685 2.19 252,103 72.94 19. Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings* 581,673,426 97.26 16,385,239 2.74 77,597 72.96

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution. The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 819,725,914 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 12,051,234 as at 4 May 2023 .

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk