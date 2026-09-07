Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07
7 September 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buyback programme
Transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or "Company") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 31 July 2026 (the "Programme"), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Peel Hunt LLP.
Date of Purchase
Venue
Weighted average
Number of Ordinary
Lowest price paid
Highest price paid
01-09-2026
XLON
494.48
133,428
491.40
507.60
02-09-2026
XLON
489.95
153,122
484.50
494.50
03-09-2026
XLON
497.49
158,645
483.00
505.20
04-09-2026
XLON
501.30
80,695
493.70
506.60
The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancellation of the purchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 743,882,776 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each; of which 10,413,689 are held in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 733,469,087.
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the "UK Market Abuse Regulation"), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP on behalf of Rightmove as part of the Programme is available through the link below:
RMV SBB 010926 to 040926.pdf
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk