

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD), while reporting weak profit and higher revenues in its second quarter, on Tuesday issued third-quarter earnings view and raised forecast for fiscal 2023.



For the third quarter, Air Products expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.85 to $2.95, up 10 to 14 percent over fiscal 2022.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2023, Air Products now expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $11.30 to $11.50, up 10 to 12 percent over the prior year.



The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share of $11.20 to $11.50, up 9 to 12 percent over the prior year.



Analysts are looking for earnings of $11.34 per share for the year.



Air Products continues to expect fiscal year 2023 capital expenditures of $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion.



In the second quarter, earnings decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates, amid higher revenues.



The company's bottom line came in at $439.8 million, or $1.97 per share, compared to $530.5 million, or $2.38 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings were $610.7 million or $2.74 per share for the period. Analysts expected the company to earn $2.64 per shares.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5 percent to $3.20 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken