

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) revealed Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$169.09 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$152.94 million, or -$0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$143.63 million or -$0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 488.4% to $11.12 million from $1.89 million last year.



Nikola Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$169.09 Mln. vs. -$152.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.31 vs. -$0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $11.12 Mln vs. $1.89 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken