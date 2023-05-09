

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$9.40 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$4.59 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.23 million or -$0.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 40.0% to $9.97 million from $16.63 million last year.



Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$9.40 Mln. vs. -$4.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.17 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q1): $9.97 Mln vs. $16.63 Mln last year.



