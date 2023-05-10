

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were slightly lower in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. consumer price inflation data later in the day for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.



Also weighing on sentiment, a high stakes meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and key lawmakers from both parties on Tuesday yielded no breakthrough on the impasse over the U.S. debt ceiling.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,381 after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Lender Credit Agricole rallied nearly 5 percent after posting a record performance in the first quarter on higher trading revenue.



Train maker Alstom slumped 5.7 percent after delaying its mid-term targets.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken