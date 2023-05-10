

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's unemployment rate dropped slightly in April, in line with expectations, figures from the labor office showed Wednesday.



The unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in April, down from 3.7 percent in March.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.



There were 261,700 unemployed people in April, compared to 273,500 a month ago.



The labor office reported that by the end of April, job offices had registered a total of 284,530 vacancies.



