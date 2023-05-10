

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Company (BCO) has increased its 2023 profit expectations to reflect further restructuring actions. EPS from continuing operations attributable to Brink's is now projected in a range of $6.45 - $7.15, revised from prior guidance range of $6.30 - $7.00.



First quarter non-GAAP EPS was $1.16 compared to $1.19, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter GAAP net income was $15 million, a decline of 79% from previous year. Earnings per share was $0.30, down 80% from prior year.



Revenues were $1.19 billion, an organic growth of 13%. Analysts on average had estimated $1.17 billion in revenue.



Mark Eubanks, president and CEO, said: 'Our strong performance in the first quarter demonstrates continued positive momentum as we execute on our strategic priorities. Double-digit revenue growth was highlighted by robust gains in digital retail solutions and ATM managed services, as well as strong pricing discipline across the business.'



