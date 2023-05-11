

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal year 2023 profit attributable to owners of parent dropped 17.7 percent to 13.08 billion yen from prior year's 15.90 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 54.65 yen, down from 65.53 yen last year.



Operating profit fell 17.5 percent to 18.16 billion yen from 22.01 billion yen a year ago.



Net sales were 263.83 billion yen, up 4.6 percent from last year's 252.32 billion yen.



For fiscal 2023, the company projects final dividend of 22.50 yen and total dividend of 45 yen per share, same as last year.



Looking ahead for the first half of fiscal 2024, the company expects attributable net income of 3.50 billion yen or 14.63 yen per share, down 57.8 percent from last year; operating profit of 6 billion yen, down 40.5 percent from last year; and net sales of 125 billion yen, down 6.2 percent from the prior year.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects attributable net income of 10.50 billion yen or 43.89 yen per share, down 19.7percent from last year, operating profit of 16 billion yen, down 12 percent from last year; and net sales of 265 billion yen, up 0.4 percent from the prior year.



