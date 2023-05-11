

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $186.7 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $122.7 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $1.51 billion from $1.44 billion last year.



Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $186.7 Mln. vs. $122.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $6.7 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken