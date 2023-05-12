

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (ALIZY), a German financial services provider, reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders climbed to 2.03 billion euros from 474 million euros in the same quarter last year.



Quarterly operating profit jumped 24.2 percent to 3.73 billion euros from last year, due to a higher result of US operations in the Life/Health business segment, and a stronger insurance service result in the Property-Casualty business segment. This was partly offset by the Asset Management business segment due to reduced AuM-driven revenues and a higher cost-income ratio.



Shareholders' core net income rose to 2.17 billion euros from the prior year's 0.4 billion euros due to both a higher operating profit and an improved non-operating result. Non-operating result in the prior year was impacted by a provision related to the AllianzGI US Structured Alpha matter. Core earnings per share was 5.43 euros up from 1.02 euros in the prior year.



Total business volumes rose by 3.9 percent to 46.0 billion euros, driven by the Property-Casualty business segment which benefited from higher prices and volumes. This result was partly offset by lower business volumes in the Life/Health business segment, primarily due to softer single-premium volumes, and a decrease in AuM-driven revenues in Asset Management business segment.



The company still expects full-year 2023 operating profit to be 14.2 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.



