

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a significant rebound in prices for fuel imports, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. import prices increased by slightly more than expected in the month of April.



The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.4 percent in April after falling by a revised 0.8 percent in March.



Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.6 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said export prices rose by 0.2 percent in April following a revised 0.6 percent drop in March. The uptick in export prices matched economist estimates.



