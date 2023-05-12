Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12
12 May 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 564.292p. The highest price paid per share was 569.00p and the lowest price paid per share was 561.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 487,726,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 819,275,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1157
561.400
16:14:05
800
561.200
16:08:24
173
561.200
16:08:24
405
561.200
16:08:24
476
561.200
16:08:24
1244
561.000
16:03:30
352
561.000
16:03:30
446
561.400
16:01:46
1143
561.400
16:01:46
1411
561.400
15:58:14
676
561.800
15:53:31
586
561.800
15:53:31
1345
562.000
15:51:12
1380
562.200
15:47:06
1662
562.400
15:45:45
1496
561.800
15:38:02
857
562.000
15:37:32
577
562.000
15:37:28
1425
562.600
15:31:51
1495
562.800
15:28:10
586
563.400
15:23:48
750
563.400
15:23:48
172
563.400
15:23:48
1282
563.400
15:23:48
1649
563.200
15:16:00
1415
563.000
15:13:25
227
563.000
15:13:25
118
563.000
15:09:27
260
563.000
15:09:27
397
563.000
15:09:27
740
563.000
15:09:27
1294
563.200
15:04:48
288
563.200
15:04:48
181
563.400
15:02:55
1328
563.400
15:02:55
372
563.400
15:02:55
1184
563.400
14:59:59
1407
563.800
14:56:35
1364
563.400
14:52:48
1654
563.000
14:50:02
565
563.200
14:44:27
1034
563.200
14:44:27
49
563.400
14:44:27
798
563.400
14:44:27
750
563.400
14:44:27
349
563.400
14:38:50
316
563.400
14:38:50
159
563.400
14:38:50
611
563.400
14:38:50
1544
563.600
14:34:49
1625
563.800
14:33:46
773
563.600
14:29:29
774
563.600
14:29:29
1419
563.800
14:29:29
1456
564.200
14:15:23
228
564.200
14:08:16
123
564.200
14:08:16
716
564.200
14:08:16
454
564.200
14:08:16
1445
565.000
13:56:46
97
565.400
13:45:52
325
565.400
13:45:52
9
565.400
13:45:52
207
565.400
13:45:52
750
565.400
13:45:52
354
565.400
13:45:52
1017
565.400
13:45:52
981
565.200
13:35:18
365
565.200
13:35:18
771
565.400
13:35:18
207
565.400
13:35:18
716
565.400
13:35:18
624
565.200
13:20:56
1041
565.200
13:20:56
1631
565.600
13:00:28
401
565.000
12:50:15
1128
565.000
12:50:15
1368
565.000
12:36:13
177
565.000
12:36:13
178
564.800
12:26:40
1385
564.800
12:26:40
490
565.000
12:20:08
1104
565.000
12:20:08
262
565.000
11:41:14
1300
565.000
11:41:14
74
565.000
11:41:14
89
565.000
11:27:27
1300
565.000
11:27:27
147
565.000
11:27:27
1419
564.800
11:10:06
1492
567.200
10:33:04
1344
567.200
10:27:39
1038
567.000
10:23:13
511
567.000
10:21:33
1509
567.000
10:10:19
1514
566.400
09:43:30
1410
565.800
09:22:18
78
565.800
09:22:18
1516
565.600
09:08:00
1358
566.200
08:53:37
281
567.800
08:35:16
1300
567.800
08:35:16
111
568.600
08:19:10
1300
568.600
08:19:10
1230
568.400
08:15:06
128
568.400
08:15:06
280
568.000
08:08:20
1300
568.000
08:08:20
1421
567.600
08:01:39