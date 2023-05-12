Anzeige
Freitag, 12.05.2023
6,4506,50018:23
12.05.2023 | 17:54
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12

12 May 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 564.292p. The highest price paid per share was 569.00p and the lowest price paid per share was 561.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0110% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 487,726,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 819,275,914. Rightmove holds 12,051,234 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1157

561.400

16:14:05

800

561.200

16:08:24

173

561.200

16:08:24

405

561.200

16:08:24

476

561.200

16:08:24

1244

561.000

16:03:30

352

561.000

16:03:30

446

561.400

16:01:46

1143

561.400

16:01:46

1411

561.400

15:58:14

676

561.800

15:53:31

586

561.800

15:53:31

1345

562.000

15:51:12

1380

562.200

15:47:06

1662

562.400

15:45:45

1496

561.800

15:38:02

857

562.000

15:37:32

577

562.000

15:37:28

1425

562.600

15:31:51

1495

562.800

15:28:10

586

563.400

15:23:48

750

563.400

15:23:48

172

563.400

15:23:48

1282

563.400

15:23:48

1649

563.200

15:16:00

1415

563.000

15:13:25

227

563.000

15:13:25

118

563.000

15:09:27

260

563.000

15:09:27

397

563.000

15:09:27

740

563.000

15:09:27

1294

563.200

15:04:48

288

563.200

15:04:48

181

563.400

15:02:55

1328

563.400

15:02:55

372

563.400

15:02:55

1184

563.400

14:59:59

1407

563.800

14:56:35

1364

563.400

14:52:48

1654

563.000

14:50:02

565

563.200

14:44:27

1034

563.200

14:44:27

49

563.400

14:44:27

798

563.400

14:44:27

750

563.400

14:44:27

349

563.400

14:38:50

316

563.400

14:38:50

159

563.400

14:38:50

611

563.400

14:38:50

1544

563.600

14:34:49

1625

563.800

14:33:46

773

563.600

14:29:29

774

563.600

14:29:29

1419

563.800

14:29:29

1456

564.200

14:15:23

228

564.200

14:08:16

123

564.200

14:08:16

716

564.200

14:08:16

454

564.200

14:08:16

1445

565.000

13:56:46

97

565.400

13:45:52

325

565.400

13:45:52

9

565.400

13:45:52

207

565.400

13:45:52

750

565.400

13:45:52

354

565.400

13:45:52

1017

565.400

13:45:52

981

565.200

13:35:18

365

565.200

13:35:18

771

565.400

13:35:18

207

565.400

13:35:18

716

565.400

13:35:18

624

565.200

13:20:56

1041

565.200

13:20:56

1631

565.600

13:00:28

401

565.000

12:50:15

1128

565.000

12:50:15

1368

565.000

12:36:13

177

565.000

12:36:13

178

564.800

12:26:40

1385

564.800

12:26:40

490

565.000

12:20:08

1104

565.000

12:20:08

262

565.000

11:41:14

1300

565.000

11:41:14

74

565.000

11:41:14

89

565.000

11:27:27

1300

565.000

11:27:27

147

565.000

11:27:27

1419

564.800

11:10:06

1492

567.200

10:33:04

1344

567.200

10:27:39

1038

567.000

10:23:13

511

567.000

10:21:33

1509

567.000

10:10:19

1514

566.400

09:43:30

1410

565.800

09:22:18

78

565.800

09:22:18

1516

565.600

09:08:00

1358

566.200

08:53:37

281

567.800

08:35:16

1300

567.800

08:35:16

111

568.600

08:19:10

1300

568.600

08:19:10

1230

568.400

08:15:06

128

568.400

08:15:06

280

568.000

08:08:20

1300

568.000

08:08:20

1421

567.600

08:01:39


© 2023 PR Newswire
