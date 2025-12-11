Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
11.12.25
6,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1006,15018:42
6,1006,15018:25
PR Newswire
11.12.2025 18:24 Uhr
104 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 300,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 531.263p. The highest price paid per share was 538.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 528.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0392% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 543,982,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 764,318,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

2124

533.200

16:13:43

21

533.200

16:13:43

293

533.200

16:13:43

1903

532.800

16:12:22

1396

532.800

16:10:32

1363

533.000

16:09:00

160

533.000

16:08:37

1413

533.000

16:08:37

1761

533.000

16:07:33

743

533.000

16:07:33

1472

532.800

16:05:36

1475

532.800

16:03:07

1443

533.000

16:03:07

1497

532.800

16:02:50

1395

533.000

16:01:07

1621

532.600

16:00:14

711

532.600

16:00:12

676

532.600

16:00:12

1561

532.000

15:58:38

1532

531.600

15:56:39

881

531.800

15:56:25

508

531.800

15:56:25

490

531.800

15:56:25

1670

531.600

15:55:09

13

531.600

15:55:09

47

531.600

15:54:09

810

531.600

15:54:09

1408

531.400

15:52:07

1353

531.600

15:51:33

1405

531.600

15:50:46

1721

531.800

15:49:02

1344

532.000

15:48:52

1414

531.800

15:47:31

213

531.800

15:47:31

1323

531.800

15:47:04

253

531.800

15:47:04

1398

531.000

15:42:50

283

531.600

15:41:38

16

531.600

15:41:38

2474

531.600

15:41:38

1581

531.600

15:41:22

1

531.600

15:41:22

1428

531.400

15:39:17

174

531.400

15:39:17

1487

531.200

15:38:04

1804

531.200

15:38:04

1674

531.200

15:33:37

3188

531.000

15:31:37

1355

531.000

15:31:37

3943

531.000

15:31:18

1573

530.800

15:30:18

1659

530.600

15:29:06

1446

530.800

15:26:16

1455

530.600

15:25:24

1468

531.000

15:24:37

2809

531.000

15:21:32

1603

531.000

15:21:08

1588

531.400

15:21:00

4052

531.400

15:21:00

6

531.400

15:21:00

88

531.400

15:21:00

9

531.400

15:21:00

113

531.400

15:21:00

44

531.000

15:20:58

1635

531.200

15:20:58

1440

531.400

15:18:55

1512

531.800

15:16:41

1567

532.000

15:14:41

688

532.200

15:13:47

446

532.200

15:13:47

618

532.200

15:13:47

1574

532.400

15:13:47

298

532.400

15:11:07

308

532.400

15:11:07

261

532.400

15:11:07

18

532.400

15:11:07

1318

532.400

15:10:08

66

532.400

15:10:08

35

532.600

15:09:25

750

532.600

15:09:25

731

532.600

15:09:25

1070

532.600

15:09:25

559

532.600

15:07:25

825

532.600

15:07:25

117

532.600

15:07:25

329

532.400

15:07:07

191

533.000

15:04:50

1168

533.000

15:04:50

1594

533.200

15:02:00

903

533.400

15:01:33

299

533.600

15:01:05

107

533.600

15:01:05

128

533.600

15:01:05

152

533.600

15:01:05

152

533.600

15:01:05

288

533.600

15:01:05

3

533.400

15:01:05

500

533.400

15:01:05

36

533.400

15:01:02

1519

533.600

15:01:02

349

533.600

15:01:02

107

533.600

15:01:02

128

533.600

15:01:02

1536

533.000

14:57:42

1028

533.200

14:55:52

180

533.200

14:55:47

220

533.200

14:55:47

620

533.400

14:55:47

999

533.400

14:55:47

1261

533.200

14:52:57

1814

533.400

14:52:12

220

533.200

14:52:09

244

532.800

14:49:14

1149

532.800

14:49:14

1532

532.400

14:46:50

504

532.800

14:46:23

1352

532.600

14:45:31

1568

532.600

14:45:31

1506

532.600

14:45:13

275

532.400

14:44:39

1447

532.400

14:44:39

224

532.400

14:42:37

1197

532.400

14:42:37

292

532.400

14:41:37

1188

532.400

14:41:37

802

532.400

14:40:37

1541

532.400

14:40:37

1489

532.200

14:37:28

1654

532.400

14:37:12

1741

532.200

14:35:27

1421

532.000

14:34:01

653

531.800

14:33:52

1444

531.800

14:32:44

1537

530.800

14:28:39

802

530.800

14:26:45

11

530.800

14:26:45

1485

530.600

14:21:28

1500

530.600

14:18:12

1274

530.200

14:16:12

1477

530.400

14:16:12

1365

530.000

14:09:04

1388

530.200

14:09:04

1556

530.000

14:01:42

1584

530.400

14:01:29

1603

530.600

14:01:28

1668

529.600

13:56:15

1437

529.800

13:55:13

14

529.800

13:55:13

912

530.000

13:49:09

686

530.000

13:49:09

1492

530.000

13:47:33

1451

530.000

13:42:20

1549

530.200

13:39:09

1096

530.400

13:39:04

808

530.400

13:39:04

1607

529.800

13:36:03

1502

530.000

13:35:33

1444

528.600

13:34:18

1430

528.200

13:29:40

12

528.200

13:29:40

1504

528.200

13:28:33

142

528.000

13:21:29

1485

528.000

13:18:56

1532

528.000

13:14:13

1619

528.000

13:10:32

366

528.400

13:08:10

514

528.400

13:08:10

868

528.400

13:08:10

504

528.800

13:04:53

924

528.800

13:04:53

825

528.600

12:55:48

844

528.600

12:55:48

1355

528.800

12:55:36

16

528.800

12:48:36

1070

528.800

12:48:36

1599

528.800

12:47:40

1411

528.200

12:41:15

925

528.200

12:36:48

571

528.200

12:36:48

1495

528.400

12:31:44

1580

528.400

12:29:16

1202

528.600

12:22:23

349

528.600

12:22:23

1653

528.600

12:17:12

175

529.000

12:14:25

1449

529.000

12:14:25

1591

529.200

12:12:00

1007

529.200

12:09:36

650

529.200

12:09:36

1567

529.400

12:06:13

1496

529.800

12:02:00

1356

530.000

12:01:10

907

530.000

11:58:07

577

530.000

11:58:07

37

530.000

11:53:54

424

530.000

11:53:54

214

530.000

11:53:54

1527

530.200

11:49:33

1453

530.400

11:42:20

1473

530.400

11:34:55

1501

530.400

11:32:48

742

530.400

11:32:48

926

530.400

11:32:48

1761

530.400

11:32:48

1451

530.000

11:17:00

1453

530.200

11:15:49

52

530.200

11:15:49

1672

530.000

11:10:05

1604

530.000

11:10:05

424

529.400

10:55:57

341

529.400

10:54:07

70

529.400

10:54:07

1362

529.400

10:49:22

1486

529.400

10:46:27

1553

530.200

10:41:37

1565

530.200

10:38:18

379

530.400

10:37:27

120

530.400

10:37:27

1638

530.200

10:31:22

1564

530.600

10:27:53

1583

530.800

10:27:35

1

530.800

10:27:35

974

531.000

10:26:38

351

530.600

10:19:13

22

530.600

10:19:13

424

530.600

10:19:13

297

530.600

10:19:13

1668

530.800

10:12:53

2041

531.000

10:09:49

58

531.200

10:09:22

1592

531.000

10:00:16

1611

531.400

09:59:50

653

531.400

09:52:18

873

531.400

09:52:18

1577

531.000

09:49:49

143

531.000

09:49:49

1529

531.200

09:49:26

134

530.800

09:41:08

1511

530.800

09:41:08

2062

531.000

09:40:08

464

530.800

09:37:08

1441

530.800

09:35:49

1482

531.000

09:32:10

1470

531.000

09:30:22

869

529.800

09:27:27

651

529.800

09:27:27

1645

529.800

09:27:27

1525

530.200

09:25:10

54

530.200

09:25:10

778

530.600

09:24:05

14

530.400

09:24:05

1636

530.600

09:16:13

624

531.400

09:12:25

927

531.400

09:12:25

1395

531.600

09:08:16

780

531.600

09:07:18

609

531.600

09:07:18

792

531.800

09:00:35

739

531.800

09:00:35

1450

531.200

08:56:54

86

531.200

08:56:54

1571

531.600

08:52:16

84

531.600

08:52:16

92

531.800

08:51:30

1303

531.800

08:51:30

1611

531.600

08:45:05

1496

532.400

08:44:23

111

532.400

08:44:23

1425

533.600

08:39:57

1541

533.800

08:39:04

1549

532.400

08:33:46

1427

532.400

08:30:00

1373

533.800

08:28:18

1573

532.800

08:25:38

988

533.400

08:20:23

613

533.400

08:20:23

1653

533.400

08:15:03

1483

533.600

08:14:26

1523

534.000

08:14:13

498

534.000

08:13:35

268

534.000

08:13:35

877

534.000

08:13:35

1643

534.400

08:13:34

1485

534.600

08:13:34

11

534.600

08:13:34

38

534.600

08:13:34

1478

531.400

08:07:49

1468

531.800

08:07:30

1633

532.000

08:07:16

1478

530.600

08:02:45

1540

538.400

08:00:29


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.