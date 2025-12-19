Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
6,0006,05017:52
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

19 December 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 289,777 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 523.771p. The highest price paid per share was 526.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 521.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0380% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 545,772,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 762,528,333. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

77

521.800

16:00:41

407

521.600

15:59:08

515

521.600

15:58:31

1029

521.600

15:56:32

594

521.800

15:56:20

1503

522.000

15:54:53

1533

522.000

15:53:50

1456

522.000

15:53:50

1456

522.200

15:53:07

1641

522.200

15:52:07

1539

521.600

15:47:56

1631

521.600

15:47:56

1579

521.600

15:47:56

40

521.200

15:40:15

1973

521.200

15:40:15

1521

521.400

15:40:07

1394

521.600

15:34:03

193

521.600

15:34:03

1871

521.800

15:33:32

1886

522.000

15:33:17

2009

521.800

15:29:02

1724

522.000

15:28:53

628

522.000

15:28:53

1755

521.800

15:24:50

214

521.800

15:23:40

1587

521.800

15:23:40

1787

522.200

15:18:56

1194

522.600

15:17:35

656

522.600

15:17:35

1751

522.800

15:17:35

1909

522.800

15:12:54

1675

523.000

15:12:54

1682

523.400

15:07:56

1956

523.600

15:06:48

1899

523.800

15:06:37

1807

524.000

15:06:20

1651

524.000

15:04:20

45

524.000

15:03:10

83

524.000

15:03:08

99

524.000

15:03:08

1542

523.600

15:01:24

1534

523.600

14:59:59

1634

523.600

14:59:59

1535

523.800

14:56:04

1714

523.800

14:54:33

1717

523.200

14:49:27

1115

523.400

14:49:26

426

523.400

14:49:26

1525

523.400

14:47:11

1601

523.400

14:47:11

1734

523.600

14:42:10

1955

523.600

14:39:05

72

523.600

14:39:03

1806

523.800

14:39:01

189

524.000

14:38:34

1004

524.000

14:38:34

3023

524.000

14:38:34

315

524.000

14:38:34

1761

523.400

14:30:58

649

523.600

14:26:15

837

523.600

14:26:15

1670

524.000

14:25:04

1423

524.200

14:23:53

118

524.200

14:23:53

2006

524.600

14:15:39

1710

524.600

14:15:39

1804

524.200

14:12:14

1809

523.600

14:05:48

1541

523.400

14:00:40

131

523.600

13:57:27

1323

523.600

13:57:27

1452

524.000

13:56:05

1553

524.200

13:54:23

1584

524.200

13:54:23

1992

524.400

13:53:47

196

523.800

13:48:38

750

523.800

13:48:38

1746

524.000

13:43:56

1756

523.800

13:38:26

1307

523.800

13:34:55

474

523.800

13:34:55

127

523.800

13:31:37

1564

523.800

13:31:37

1530

524.000

13:31:13

221

523.800

13:29:30

1785

523.800

13:29:30

1597

523.800

13:17:11

1514

523.800

13:12:51

47

523.800

13:12:51

95

523.800

13:11:31

48

524.000

13:09:53

1408

524.000

13:09:53

1629

524.000

13:09:53

737

523.800

13:06:39

41

523.600

13:05:39

1721

523.400

13:02:53

1471

523.400

13:02:53

1575

523.200

12:58:13

1535

522.800

12:45:00

1642

523.000

12:42:51

949

523.000

12:37:09

808

523.000

12:35:15

1461

522.200

12:27:25

363

522.600

12:27:21

1287

522.600

12:27:21

1150

522.600

12:17:26

405

522.600

12:17:26

1720

522.600

12:12:55

1516

522.800

12:10:55

1482

522.600

12:04:40

1629

522.800

12:04:06

1130

522.400

11:55:19

1920

522.800

11:55:15

1941

523.000

11:55:15

2280

523.200

11:46:54

1402

521.200

11:31:51

62

521.200

11:31:51

1503

521.200

11:30:35

59

521.200

11:27:05

13

521.200

11:26:38

1478

521.400

11:21:56

1562

521.800

11:21:50

1606

521.800

11:13:35

1765

522.400

11:09:34

1611

522.400

11:04:35

787

522.600

10:55:29

848

522.600

10:55:29

1230

523.000

10:52:43

390

523.000

10:52:43

16

524.000

10:49:59

12

524.000

10:49:59

43

524.000

10:49:52

1621

524.000

10:49:47

1178

524.200

10:49:46

583

524.200

10:49:46

1592

523.400

10:42:32

1739

523.800

10:36:31

1168

523.600

10:34:11

493

523.600

10:34:11

1611

523.800

10:31:50

1645

523.800

10:28:33

1591

523.800

10:28:33

1510

523.200

10:17:45

1925

523.600

10:17:07

1721

524.000

10:16:20

1564

524.000

10:16:20

2653

523.800

10:15:37

4121

524.000

10:15:31

15361

524.200

10:15:16

4621

524.000

10:15:16

2024

524.200

10:15:16

14718

523.800

10:15:16

391

523.800

10:15:16

374

523.800

10:15:16

1597

523.800

10:15:16

1528

523.200

10:09:11

1581

524.600

10:03:30

34

525.000

10:01:11

265

525.000

10:01:02

1497

525.000

10:01:02

1570

525.200

10:00:53

1520

525.400

10:00:06

1520

525.600

09:59:42

896

525.400

09:49:54

679

525.400

09:49:54

1699

525.600

09:47:32

1522

525.400

09:44:35

1760

525.400

09:39:25

1155

525.600

09:36:52

381

525.600

09:36:52

1687

525.600

09:31:23

28

525.800

09:26:51

1612

525.800

09:26:51

1632

526.400

09:24:45

222

526.400

09:22:51

208

526.400

09:22:51

1081

526.400

09:22:51

1492

526.000

09:19:06

863

525.400

09:10:51

194

525.400

09:10:51

506

525.400

09:10:51

244

525.400

09:10:51

1618

525.800

09:08:00

1554

525.400

09:03:34

1760

526.000

08:59:34

1796

526.200

08:58:48

1478

525.800

08:56:07

895

525.200

08:52:20

631

525.200

08:49:56

1767

525.600

08:47:21

1584

525.200

08:42:41

1697

525.200

08:40:09

1474

525.000

08:35:21

1550

525.200

08:32:10

1667

525.800

08:28:50

1756

525.800

08:28:50

1456

525.800

08:26:06

444

525.800

08:26:06

1459

525.600

08:19:57

1000

525.600

08:15:15

692

525.600

08:15:15

1536

525.600

08:10:32

1675

525.200

08:08:36

754

525.200

08:05:26

900

525.200

08:05:26

1775

525.200

08:05:26

3313

525.200

08:05:26

1672

524.600

08:01:01


