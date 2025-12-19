Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
19 December 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 289,777 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 523.771p. The highest price paid per share was 526.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 521.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0380% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 545,772,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 762,528,333. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
77
521.800
16:00:41
407
521.600
15:59:08
515
521.600
15:58:31
1029
521.600
15:56:32
594
521.800
15:56:20
1503
522.000
15:54:53
1533
522.000
15:53:50
1456
522.000
15:53:50
1456
522.200
15:53:07
1641
522.200
15:52:07
1539
521.600
15:47:56
1631
521.600
15:47:56
1579
521.600
15:47:56
40
521.200
15:40:15
1973
521.200
15:40:15
1521
521.400
15:40:07
1394
521.600
15:34:03
193
521.600
15:34:03
1871
521.800
15:33:32
1886
522.000
15:33:17
2009
521.800
15:29:02
1724
522.000
15:28:53
628
522.000
15:28:53
1755
521.800
15:24:50
214
521.800
15:23:40
1587
521.800
15:23:40
1787
522.200
15:18:56
1194
522.600
15:17:35
656
522.600
15:17:35
1751
522.800
15:17:35
1909
522.800
15:12:54
1675
523.000
15:12:54
1682
523.400
15:07:56
1956
523.600
15:06:48
1899
523.800
15:06:37
1807
524.000
15:06:20
1651
524.000
15:04:20
45
524.000
15:03:10
83
524.000
15:03:08
99
524.000
15:03:08
1542
523.600
15:01:24
1534
523.600
14:59:59
1634
523.600
14:59:59
1535
523.800
14:56:04
1714
523.800
14:54:33
1717
523.200
14:49:27
1115
523.400
14:49:26
426
523.400
14:49:26
1525
523.400
14:47:11
1601
523.400
14:47:11
1734
523.600
14:42:10
1955
523.600
14:39:05
72
523.600
14:39:03
1806
523.800
14:39:01
189
524.000
14:38:34
1004
524.000
14:38:34
3023
524.000
14:38:34
315
524.000
14:38:34
1761
523.400
14:30:58
649
523.600
14:26:15
837
523.600
14:26:15
1670
524.000
14:25:04
1423
524.200
14:23:53
118
524.200
14:23:53
2006
524.600
14:15:39
1710
524.600
14:15:39
1804
524.200
14:12:14
1809
523.600
14:05:48
1541
523.400
14:00:40
131
523.600
13:57:27
1323
523.600
13:57:27
1452
524.000
13:56:05
1553
524.200
13:54:23
1584
524.200
13:54:23
1992
524.400
13:53:47
196
523.800
13:48:38
750
523.800
13:48:38
1746
524.000
13:43:56
1756
523.800
13:38:26
1307
523.800
13:34:55
474
523.800
13:34:55
127
523.800
13:31:37
1564
523.800
13:31:37
1530
524.000
13:31:13
221
523.800
13:29:30
1785
523.800
13:29:30
1597
523.800
13:17:11
1514
523.800
13:12:51
47
523.800
13:12:51
95
523.800
13:11:31
48
524.000
13:09:53
1408
524.000
|
13:09:53
1629
524.000
13:09:53
737
523.800
13:06:39
41
523.600
13:05:39
1721
523.400
13:02:53
1471
523.400
13:02:53
1575
523.200
12:58:13
1535
522.800
12:45:00
1642
523.000
12:42:51
949
523.000
12:37:09
808
523.000
12:35:15
1461
522.200
12:27:25
363
522.600
12:27:21
1287
522.600
12:27:21
1150
522.600
12:17:26
405
522.600
12:17:26
1720
522.600
12:12:55
1516
522.800
12:10:55
1482
522.600
12:04:40
1629
522.800
12:04:06
1130
522.400
11:55:19
1920
522.800
11:55:15
1941
523.000
11:55:15
2280
523.200
11:46:54
1402
521.200
11:31:51
62
521.200
11:31:51
1503
521.200
11:30:35
59
521.200
11:27:05
13
521.200
11:26:38
1478
521.400
11:21:56
1562
521.800
11:21:50
1606
521.800
11:13:35
1765
522.400
11:09:34
1611
522.400
11:04:35
787
522.600
10:55:29
848
522.600
10:55:29
1230
523.000
10:52:43
390
523.000
10:52:43
16
524.000
10:49:59
12
524.000
10:49:59
43
524.000
10:49:52
1621
524.000
10:49:47
1178
524.200
10:49:46
583
524.200
10:49:46
1592
523.400
10:42:32
1739
523.800
10:36:31
1168
523.600
10:34:11
493
523.600
10:34:11
1611
523.800
10:31:50
1645
523.800
10:28:33
1591
523.800
10:28:33
1510
523.200
10:17:45
1925
523.600
10:17:07
1721
524.000
10:16:20
1564
524.000
10:16:20
2653
523.800
10:15:37
4121
524.000
10:15:31
15361
524.200
10:15:16
4621
524.000
10:15:16
2024
524.200
10:15:16
14718
523.800
10:15:16
391
523.800
10:15:16
374
523.800
10:15:16
1597
523.800
10:15:16
1528
523.200
10:09:11
1581
524.600
10:03:30
34
525.000
10:01:11
265
525.000
10:01:02
1497
525.000
10:01:02
1570
525.200
10:00:53
1520
525.400
10:00:06
1520
525.600
09:59:42
896
525.400
09:49:54
679
525.400
09:49:54
1699
525.600
09:47:32
1522
525.400
09:44:35
1760
525.400
09:39:25
1155
525.600
09:36:52
381
525.600
09:36:52
1687
525.600
09:31:23
28
525.800
09:26:51
1612
525.800
09:26:51
1632
526.400
09:24:45
222
526.400
09:22:51
208
526.400
09:22:51
1081
526.400
09:22:51
1492
526.000
09:19:06
863
525.400
09:10:51
194
525.400
09:10:51
506
525.400
09:10:51
244
525.400
09:10:51
1618
525.800
09:08:00
1554
525.400
09:03:34
1760
526.000
08:59:34
1796
526.200
08:58:48
1478
525.800
08:56:07
895
525.200
08:52:20
631
525.200
08:49:56
1767
525.600
08:47:21
1584
525.200
08:42:41
1697
525.200
08:40:09
1474
525.000
08:35:21
1550
525.200
08:32:10
1667
525.800
08:28:50
1756
525.800
08:28:50
1456
525.800
08:26:06
444
525.800
08:26:06
1459
525.600
08:19:57
1000
525.600
08:15:15
692
525.600
08:15:15
1536
525.600
08:10:32
1675
525.200
08:08:36
754
525.200
08:05:26
900
525.200
08:05:26
1775
525.200
08:05:26
3313
525.200
08:05:26
1672
524.600
08:01:01