WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
06.03.26 | 16:37
5,300 Euro
+2,91 % +0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3005,45018:45
5,3505,40018:44
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 17:54 Uhr
141 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

6 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 210,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 455.469p. The highest price paid per share was 465.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 443.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0276% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 546,887,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 761,484,727. Rightmove holds 10,682,100 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

564

465.100

16:13:09

311

465.200

16:13:03

958

464.500

16:12:30

879

465.300

16:11:43

986

465.000

16:09:51

920

465.200

16:09:42

975

464.300

16:08:05

917

463.000

16:06:38

20

463.800

16:06:10

928

463.800

16:06:10

508

463.000

16:04:39

507

463.000

16:04:39

894

463.200

16:03:44

973

463.300

16:03:15

86

462.600

16:02:54

1102

462.800

16:02:54

924

460.800

16:00:02

1032

460.500

15:58:38

1047

458.900

15:55:35

697

458.400

15:54:12

287

458.400

15:54:12

910

458.600

15:52:45

1013

458.900

15:50:03

1025

459.000

15:48:30

1056

459.200

15:46:54

892

458.500

15:44:27

904

459.300

15:42:37

938

459.600

15:40:24

1054

460.000

15:38:58

1059

460.100

15:36:57

969

460.200

15:35:23

680

460.400

15:33:32

343

460.400

15:33:32

1036

459.300

15:30:48

1360

458.900

15:27:39

929

459.000

15:27:39

902

457.500

15:23:53

942

457.200

15:21:55

1054

457.200

15:20:59

749

457.200

15:19:24

281

457.200

15:19:24

224

457.000

15:16:43

713

457.300

15:15:18

186

457.300

15:15:14

936

457.000

15:14:12

867

457.200

15:13:33

947

457.200

15:13:06

874

456.800

15:08:08

965

457.000

15:06:05

994

457.300

15:05:53

951

457.200

15:02:48

851

458.000

15:01:00

990

458.500

15:01:00

1049

457.600

14:57:38

862

457.800

14:56:20

1032

457.900

14:51:59

1007

456.500

14:49:31

923

457.200

14:48:25

986

456.800

14:46:14

868

457.000

14:45:01

861

458.200

14:42:43

694

457.500

14:40:44

193

457.500

14:40:44

900

458.000

14:39:06

941

457.000

14:36:47

855

457.300

14:35:00

982

457.700

14:33:50

1039

457.800

14:33:46

1219

458.100

14:31:53

947

458.200

14:31:49

911

457.800

14:30:32

640

457.800

14:30:32

225

457.800

14:30:32

923

456.200

14:25:17

942

456.200

14:20:21

978

456.700

14:17:59

883

456.800

14:13:49

730

456.800

14:13:49

995

456.800

14:13:49

275

456.800

14:13:49

979

456.800

14:12:25

1011

456.400

14:06:58

935

456.400

14:03:20

481

456.100

14:01:22

377

456.100

14:01:01

927

456.600

14:00:26

1226

457.100

14:00:25

233

456.600

13:56:35

93

456.100

13:56:01

899

455.800

13:51:55

1031

456.500

13:48:33

935

457.200

13:45:01

994

457.600

13:43:38

950

457.000

13:39:05

902

456.300

13:36:36

914

455.500

13:32:25

1015

455.200

13:31:12

857

458.000

13:30:00

941

458.200

13:26:35

5

459.000

13:22:00

1050

459.000

13:22:00

85

459.000

13:15:03

911

459.000

13:14:33

1026

459.000

13:11:19

313

459.200

13:11:17

446

459.200

13:11:17

152

459.200

13:11:17

994

459.200

13:09:34

918

458.100

13:03:24

913

457.600

13:00:17

907

457.600

13:00:17

979

456.000

12:50:32

889

456.000

12:50:32

938

455.400

12:48:46

993

455.400

12:38:32

888

455.000

12:35:48

874

455.300

12:31:28

808

455.200

12:21:48

212

455.200

12:21:48

872

455.100

12:20:02

950

455.000

12:17:51

956

455.000

12:15:46

1009

455.400

12:13:42

926

455.500

12:13:41

1060

455.000

12:10:01

1

455.000

12:09:57

854

455.300

12:08:29

882

455.800

12:03:32

999

455.600

12:02:12

167

455.000

11:58:52

922

455.600

11:55:46

867

456.100

11:52:40

1111

456.300

11:52:16

1004

455.900

11:40:03

989

456.500

11:32:15

987

456.200

11:30:45

1059

456.500

11:29:50

1024

456.100

11:25:46

1145

456.000

11:21:03

988

455.900

11:19:53

127

456.000

11:18:53

825

456.000

11:18:53

1564

456.400

11:18:41

1162

456.400

11:18:41

385

456.400

11:18:41

1011

456.400

11:18:23

361

455.000

11:15:21

501

455.000

11:15:21

897

455.300

11:10:03

50

455.300

11:10:03

1048

455.200

11:07:35

1014

455.600

11:07:35

899

455.800

11:00:47

991

456.100

10:57:06

1001

456.100

10:52:25

989

456.100

10:49:06

1564

456.000

10:48:30

851

456.400

10:47:54

1065

455.100

10:45:54

1012

454.500

10:38:05

864

454.600

10:37:25

971

454.800

10:30:30

941

454.500

10:27:32

965

454.500

10:25:45

1045

454.600

10:21:01

1519

454.600

10:20:11

5107

455.300

10:19:41

941

455.100

10:19:41

1

455.200

10:19:37

923

454.600

10:17:10

1048

453.300

10:14:18

1051

453.300

10:09:58

927

452.800

10:06:39

873

453.300

10:03:05

859

453.300

10:03:05

1032

453.700

10:01:24

349

452.300

09:57:36

655

452.300

09:57:36

943

452.800

09:51:17

1008

452.800

09:51:17

1996

453.400

09:49:02

999

453.300

09:48:34

5784

453.300

09:48:16

979

451.400

09:47:49

934

451.800

09:47:05

1026

451.800

09:46:46

1010

451.800

09:46:46

1061

451.000

09:37:50

380

450.800

09:34:48

578

450.800

09:34:48

868

452.200

09:32:54

905

450.800

09:30:08

1

450.800

09:30:01

968

451.200

09:29:35

1302

451.400

09:29:32

309

451.400

09:29:32

988

451.600

09:27:25

466

449.200

09:18:28

504

449.200

09:18:28

987

449.100

09:18:28

941

449.200

09:17:20

1870

449.600

09:16:34

1101

449.800

09:16:34

1043

449.100

09:08:49

873

449.200

09:04:56

994

449.400

08:56:36

860

450.600

08:56:00

972

451.100

08:51:27

994

451.200

08:48:01

503

451.000

08:48:01

444

451.000

08:48:01

947

451.100

08:48:01

523

450.600

08:45:21

489

450.600

08:45:21

858

449.600

08:41:41

962

448.900

08:33:45

963

449.200

08:33:04

1022

449.100

08:29:17

901

450.100

08:28:30

1350

450.900

08:26:36

1240

451.400

08:25:35

959

451.800

08:25:08

1280

451.800

08:25:08

972

452.000

08:25:06

1

452.000

08:25:05

187

451.800

08:21:13

852

451.800

08:21:13

925

452.600

08:20:46

595

453.600

08:20:00

949

453.500

08:20:00

767

453.600

08:20:00

439

449.200

08:15:29

416

449.200

08:15:29

1025

449.600

08:15:19

960

446.400

08:13:43

862

443.900

08:10:05

649

445.900

08:04:05

302

445.900

08:04:05

76

445.900

08:02:39

486

446.600

08:02:29

380

446.600

08:02:29

942

445.900

08:01:27


