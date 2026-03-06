Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
6 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 210,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 455.469p. The highest price paid per share was 465.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 443.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0276% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 546,887,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 761,484,727. Rightmove holds 10,682,100 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
564
465.100
16:13:09
311
465.200
16:13:03
958
464.500
16:12:30
879
465.300
16:11:43
986
465.000
16:09:51
920
465.200
16:09:42
975
464.300
16:08:05
917
463.000
16:06:38
20
463.800
16:06:10
928
463.800
16:06:10
508
463.000
16:04:39
507
463.000
16:04:39
894
463.200
16:03:44
973
463.300
16:03:15
86
462.600
16:02:54
1102
462.800
16:02:54
924
460.800
16:00:02
1032
460.500
15:58:38
1047
458.900
15:55:35
697
458.400
15:54:12
287
458.400
15:54:12
910
458.600
15:52:45
1013
458.900
15:50:03
1025
459.000
15:48:30
1056
459.200
15:46:54
892
458.500
15:44:27
904
459.300
15:42:37
938
459.600
15:40:24
1054
460.000
15:38:58
1059
460.100
15:36:57
969
460.200
15:35:23
680
460.400
15:33:32
343
460.400
15:33:32
1036
459.300
15:30:48
1360
458.900
15:27:39
929
459.000
15:27:39
902
457.500
15:23:53
942
457.200
15:21:55
1054
457.200
15:20:59
749
457.200
15:19:24
281
457.200
15:19:24
224
457.000
15:16:43
713
457.300
|
15:15:18
186
457.300
15:15:14
936
457.000
15:14:12
867
457.200
15:13:33
947
457.200
15:13:06
874
456.800
15:08:08
965
457.000
15:06:05
994
457.300
15:05:53
951
457.200
15:02:48
851
458.000
15:01:00
990
458.500
15:01:00
1049
457.600
14:57:38
862
457.800
14:56:20
1032
457.900
14:51:59
1007
456.500
14:49:31
923
457.200
14:48:25
986
456.800
14:46:14
868
457.000
14:45:01
861
458.200
14:42:43
694
457.500
14:40:44
193
457.500
14:40:44
900
458.000
14:39:06
941
457.000
14:36:47
855
457.300
14:35:00
982
457.700
14:33:50
1039
457.800
14:33:46
1219
458.100
14:31:53
947
458.200
14:31:49
911
457.800
14:30:32
640
457.800
14:30:32
225
457.800
14:30:32
923
456.200
14:25:17
942
456.200
14:20:21
978
456.700
14:17:59
883
456.800
14:13:49
730
456.800
14:13:49
995
456.800
14:13:49
275
456.800
14:13:49
979
456.800
14:12:25
1011
456.400
14:06:58
935
456.400
14:03:20
481
456.100
14:01:22
377
456.100
14:01:01
927
456.600
14:00:26
1226
457.100
14:00:25
233
456.600
13:56:35
93
456.100
13:56:01
899
455.800
13:51:55
1031
456.500
13:48:33
935
457.200
13:45:01
994
457.600
13:43:38
950
457.000
13:39:05
902
456.300
13:36:36
914
455.500
13:32:25
1015
455.200
13:31:12
857
458.000
13:30:00
941
458.200
13:26:35
5
459.000
13:22:00
1050
459.000
13:22:00
85
459.000
13:15:03
911
459.000
13:14:33
1026
459.000
13:11:19
313
459.200
13:11:17
446
459.200
13:11:17
152
459.200
13:11:17
994
459.200
13:09:34
918
458.100
13:03:24
913
457.600
13:00:17
907
457.600
13:00:17
979
456.000
12:50:32
889
456.000
12:50:32
938
455.400
12:48:46
993
455.400
12:38:32
888
455.000
12:35:48
874
455.300
12:31:28
808
455.200
12:21:48
212
455.200
12:21:48
872
455.100
12:20:02
950
455.000
12:17:51
956
455.000
12:15:46
1009
455.400
12:13:42
926
455.500
12:13:41
1060
455.000
12:10:01
1
455.000
12:09:57
854
455.300
12:08:29
882
455.800
12:03:32
999
455.600
12:02:12
167
455.000
11:58:52
922
455.600
11:55:46
867
456.100
11:52:40
1111
456.300
11:52:16
1004
455.900
11:40:03
989
456.500
11:32:15
987
456.200
11:30:45
1059
456.500
11:29:50
1024
456.100
11:25:46
1145
456.000
11:21:03
988
455.900
11:19:53
127
456.000
11:18:53
825
456.000
11:18:53
1564
456.400
11:18:41
1162
456.400
11:18:41
385
456.400
11:18:41
1011
456.400
11:18:23
361
455.000
11:15:21
501
455.000
11:15:21
897
455.300
11:10:03
50
455.300
11:10:03
1048
455.200
11:07:35
1014
455.600
11:07:35
899
455.800
11:00:47
991
456.100
10:57:06
1001
456.100
10:52:25
989
456.100
10:49:06
1564
456.000
10:48:30
851
456.400
10:47:54
1065
455.100
10:45:54
1012
454.500
10:38:05
864
454.600
10:37:25
971
454.800
10:30:30
941
454.500
10:27:32
965
454.500
10:25:45
1045
454.600
10:21:01
1519
454.600
10:20:11
5107
455.300
10:19:41
941
455.100
10:19:41
1
455.200
10:19:37
923
454.600
10:17:10
1048
453.300
10:14:18
1051
453.300
10:09:58
927
452.800
10:06:39
873
|
453.300
10:03:05
859
453.300
10:03:05
1032
453.700
10:01:24
349
452.300
09:57:36
655
452.300
09:57:36
943
452.800
09:51:17
1008
452.800
09:51:17
1996
453.400
09:49:02
999
453.300
09:48:34
5784
453.300
09:48:16
979
451.400
09:47:49
934
451.800
09:47:05
1026
451.800
09:46:46
1010
451.800
09:46:46
1061
451.000
09:37:50
380
450.800
09:34:48
578
450.800
09:34:48
868
452.200
09:32:54
905
450.800
09:30:08
1
450.800
09:30:01
968
451.200
09:29:35
1302
451.400
09:29:32
309
451.400
09:29:32
988
451.600
09:27:25
466
449.200
09:18:28
504
449.200
09:18:28
987
449.100
09:18:28
941
449.200
09:17:20
1870
449.600
09:16:34
1101
449.800
09:16:34
1043
449.100
09:08:49
873
449.200
09:04:56
994
449.400
08:56:36
|
860
450.600
08:56:00
972
451.100
08:51:27
994
451.200
08:48:01
503
451.000
08:48:01
444
451.000
08:48:01
947
451.100
08:48:01
523
450.600
08:45:21
489
450.600
08:45:21
858
449.600
08:41:41
962
448.900
08:33:45
963
449.200
08:33:04
1022
449.100
08:29:17
901
450.100
08:28:30
1350
450.900
08:26:36
1240
451.400
08:25:35
959
451.800
08:25:08
1280
|
451.800
08:25:08
972
452.000
08:25:06
1
452.000
08:25:05
187
451.800
08:21:13
852
451.800
08:21:13
925
452.600
08:20:46
595
453.600
08:20:00
949
453.500
08:20:00
767
453.600
08:20:00
439
449.200
08:15:29
416
449.200
08:15:29
1025
449.600
08:15:19
960
446.400
08:13:43
862
443.900
08:10:05
649
445.900
08:04:05
302
445.900
08:04:05
76
445.900
08:02:39
486
446.600
08:02:29
380
446.600
08:02:29
942
445.900
08:01:27