Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 05
5 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 240,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 438.995p. The highest price paid per share was 446.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.9000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0315% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 546,677,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 761,694,727. Rightmove holds 10,682,100 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
888
442.500
16:18:20
982
442.500
16:17:35
1033
442.600
16:16:44
933
443.400
16:15:35
1032
443.600
16:14:01
858
444.000
16:14:01
1061
444.400
16:12:25
1010
444.300
16:11:45
977
444.300
16:09:59
1017
444.700
16:09:50
1034
444.700
16:08:30
866
445.100
16:08:02
880
444.900
16:06:25
986
445.100
16:06:04
1007
445.300
16:05:07
169
445.500
16:04:22
963
445.300
16:04:22
3024
445.300
16:03:50
1012
445.300
16:01:07
973
445.400
16:01:07
879
443.900
15:58:54
1000
443.600
15:57:22
946
444.600
15:56:42
1057
444.700
15:55:55
934
444.700
15:55:05
1113
444.900
15:54:07
997
|
444.500
15:53:04
854
444.900
15:51:02
1049
445.100
15:50:51
954
444.800
15:49:20
857
445.100
15:47:27
890
445.400
15:47:25
926
445.600
15:46:09
914
446.200
15:45:14
858
446.100
15:45:14
1224
445.700
15:43:19
917
444.800
15:40:52
1059
444.400
15:39:38
943
444.100
15:38:58
997
444.400
15:36:09
1027
444.500
15:36:09
1003
444.000
15:34:22
181
443.600
15:32:43
692
443.600
15:32:40
979
444.000
15:31:38
1308
444.200
15:31:28
115
444.500
15:31:26
960
444.500
15:31:26
1010
443.500
15:26:49
1048
443.900
15:25:51
894
445.300
15:24:26
918
445.700
15:23:24
953
446.700
15:21:11
984
446.700
15:21:11
970
446.900
15:20:32
2
445.900
15:19:04
948
445.900
15:17:57
881
446.700
15:16:03
1006
446.100
15:14:33
205
446.000
15:13:33
737
446.000
15:13:33
1016
445.000
15:10:22
1030
445.500
15:10:00
954
445.400
15:08:07
1073
445.600
15:07:40
916
445.700
15:07:06
953
446.400
15:07:00
953
446.500
15:07:00
712
444.500
15:04:14
947
444.400
15:01:09
949
443.200
15:00:01
930
442.600
14:58:43
1039
442.600
14:56:26
887
443.100
14:55:40
1007
442.400
14:54:11
900
|
442.600
14:53:51
1100
442.500
14:53:05
1116
443.200
14:51:00
1041
441.600
14:49:50
974
441.900
14:49:48
973
441.600
14:48:22
970
442.400
14:46:31
868
442.100
14:45:26
1034
442.800
14:44:14
1000
442.400
14:41:53
463
442.900
14:41:52
631
442.900
14:41:52
897
442.900
14:41:52
1827
443.200
14:41:35
865
439.900
14:36:00
909
440.300
14:35:50
858
436.800
14:33:05
1039
437.200
14:33:03
916
436.600
14:31:40
1265
437.000
14:31:24
1042
436.800
14:30:30
1042
437.100
14:30:30
1052
435.100
14:24:28
1031
435.400
14:20:14
966
435.300
14:17:37
880
435.700
14:16:53
1001
434.900
14:16:12
990
434.900
14:13:54
1011
435.100
14:13:51
930
435.700
14:11:17
659
435.700
14:11:17
301
435.700
14:08:09
903
435.900
14:05:27
964
435.800
14:04:20
895
435.800
14:03:46
573
435.000
13:58:52
459
435.000
13:58:48
1268
435.300
13:58:40
957
435.400
13:54:42
888
435.800
13:52:52
870
435.800
13:52:52
933
435.300
13:49:45
932
435.300
13:49:45
1022
435.500
13:44:32
851
435.900
13:41:49
929
436.200
13:39:40
952
436.300
13:38:24
1056
436.300
13:38:15
892
436.800
13:37:26
876
436.800
13:37:26
1027
436.800
13:37:26
927
435.500
13:31:13
907
435.800
13:30:00
972
436.200
13:28:31
855
436.300
13:28:30
856
436.000
13:23:27
886
436.600
13:21:03
855
436.400
13:17:57
812
436.700
13:17:50
942
436.900
13:16:14
63
436.700
13:09:59
958
437.000
13:07:37
1331
437.000
13:07:37
897
436.800
12:59:34
966
436.500
12:57:25
528
436.200
12:54:28
483
436.200
12:54:28
968
435.900
12:48:49
947
435.700
12:44:01
500
436.000
12:40:31
366
436.000
12:40:31
946
436.200
12:38:35
1005
436.800
12:33:54
1056
436.800
12:32:25
900
437.100
12:31:40
944
436.600
12:25:20
1074
437.000
12:25:20
850
437.200
12:24:12
1197
437.200
12:24:12
1243
436.800
12:22:24
523
436.600
12:21:59
1018
435.400
12:12:35
594
435.400
12:12:35
155
435.400
12:12:35
244
435.400
12:12:35
996
435.500
12:08:36
1072
435.500
12:08:36
995
435.700
12:06:30
515
435.700
12:04:13
443
435.700
12:04:13
835
435.700
11:51:28
200
435.700
11:51:28
383
436.000
11:48:34
508
436.000
11:48:34
125
436.000
11:48:34
917
436.200
11:42:28
1017
436.500
11:41:15
1010
436.500
11:41:15
924
436.400
11:34:31
627
436.700
11:33:13
342
436.700
11:33:13
903
436.400
11:30:16
859
436.800
11:27:00
886
436.800
11:27:00
952
437.200
11:17:09
851
437.400
11:13:39
1010
437.400
11:12:37
55
437.700
11:09:51
77
437.600
11:09:51
975
437.500
11:09:51
961
437.500
11:09:51
850
436.400
11:05:28
1021
435.700
11:00:53
904
435.700
11:00:52
882
435.700
11:00:52
864
435.400
10:49:59
1671
435.700
10:49:45
492
435.000
10:34:00
563
435.000
10:34:00
858
434.200
10:30:53
1045
434.200
10:27:06
1039
434.800
10:21:00
922
434.900
10:20:40
947
434.600
10:16:50
899
434.900
10:12:46
850
434.900
10:11:16
1044
435.200
10:09:21
1571
435.600
10:08:21
1027
435.500
10:02:30
876
435.600
09:56:12
979
435.400
09:53:16
1236
436.700
09:50:08
992
436.800
09:50:02
1017
436.700
09:47:53
965
436.700
09:46:31
1090
437.000
09:45:43
914
437.200
09:45:43
958
437.400
09:45:43
906
437.400
09:45:43
949
437.400
09:45:43
891
437.200
09:45:34
890
437.700
09:45:34
1041
437.700
09:42:05
941
437.700
09:41:42
700
438.000
09:39:50
327
438.000
09:39:50
924
438.000
09:39:50
898
437.800
09:39:50
1164
438.000
09:37:25
351
437.500
09:32:31
951
437.500
09:32:31
565
437.500
09:32:31
916
437.700
09:30:42
974
437.300
09:30:09
922
436.400
09:26:09
933
436.400
09:26:09
878
435.900
09:22:20
872
436.000
09:19:11
1001
436.700
09:17:22
1019
437.600
09:11:50
994
436.900
09:05:29
542
437.000
09:04:38
315
437.000
09:04:38
1058
436.900
09:02:27
908
435.900
08:55:12
389
435.900
08:54:35
603
435.900
08:54:35
1231
436.100
08:47:51
1058
436.200
08:47:51
908
434.400
08:39:27
269
434.800
08:37:21
596
434.800
08:37:21
829
434.800
08:37:21
74
434.800
08:37:21
279
434.700
08:33:54
523
434.700
08:33:54
129
434.700
08:33:54
946
434.800
08:33:54
1051
433.700
08:30:27
972
434.100
08:29:55
908
434.000
08:29:29
1016
433.600
08:24:53
940
434.100
08:18:41
1011
434.700
08:18:25
1451
434.700
08:18:25
624
434.700
08:17:29
898
434.800
08:17:29
1113
434.800
08:17:29
253
434.700
08:17:19
487
432.900
08:14:35
851
433.800
08:12:26
957
433.800
08:11:12
1269
434.300
08:09:16
910
435.000
08:07:40
959
435.400
08:05:00
998
436.100
08:03:15
1049
436.200
08:03:15
879
436.200
08:03:15