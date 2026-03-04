Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04
4 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 435.246p. The highest price paid per share was 438.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 431.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0295% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 546,437,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 761,934,727. Rightmove holds 10,682,100 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
489
437.200
16:18:06
157
437.400
16:17:53
1
437.400
16:17:53
1832
437.400
16:17:53
1264
437.200
16:16:44
778
437.400
16:14:09
127
437.400
16:14:09
916
437.600
16:14:08
66
437.200
16:13:49
1012
437.200
16:12:06
1002
437.600
16:12:03
1001
437.000
16:10:50
1062
437.000
16:08:30
962
436.900
16:08:30
762
437.100
16:06:31
151
437.100
16:06:31
863
437.100
16:06:19
1032
436.800
16:04:25
924
437.300
16:04:23
858
437.300
16:03:01
866
437.400
16:02:29
950
437.600
16:02:21
976
437.000
16:00:55
350
437.100
15:59:05
563
437.100
15:59:05
1026
437.600
15:59:04
997
437.600
15:59:04
1209
437.500
15:57:38
1194
436.400
15:54:40
964
436.800
15:52:45
12
436.800
15:52:45
888
436.900
15:51:50
916
437.100
15:50:24
978
436.900
15:49:10
892
436.700
15:47:59
1015
436.900
15:47:52
1019
437.400
15:47:18
873
436.100
15:43:29
996
436.200
15:43:29
1056
435.900
15:39:38
876
435.900
15:39:11
1049
435.900
15:39:11
1029
435.300
15:36:07
1021
435.100
15:35:20
861
435.100
15:32:21
1009
435.300
15:32:15
925
435.400
15:32:15
884
435.400
15:28:51
988
435.600
15:28:24
992
435.800
15:27:29
993
435.900
15:25:28
1181
436.100
15:24:00
1035
436.100
15:22:44
976
435.900
15:19:10
1023
436.200
15:17:28
878
436.400
15:17:28
1052
435.900
15:14:24
1134
436.500
15:13:42
956
436.500
15:13:42
928
436.500
15:13:42
1060
435.900
15:09:42
869
435.400
15:08:14
862
436.500
15:07:03
1245
437.000
15:07:03
1044
436.900
15:07:03
987
437.000
15:04:58
69
437.000
15:04:58
1030
437.300
15:03:23
868
437.800
15:01:00
1026
438.300
15:01:00
868
438.000
15:00:20
971
438.200
15:00:15
1047
438.000
14:56:47
1010
438.300
14:56:23
933
438.500
14:56:22
873
435.900
14:52:07
1005
436.100
14:51:45
1035
434.700
14:49:58
1008
434.800
14:49:31
1087
434.900
14:49:29
1035
433.300
14:44:15
943
432.400
14:41:31
62
432.700
14:40:07
904
432.700
14:40:07
33
432.700
14:40:07
874
432.800
14:39:20
943
432.700
14:37:34
934
433.100
14:37:18
1036
433.200
14:35:18
972
433.200
14:35:17
1382
433.200
14:35:17
1176
433.400
14:32:49
1455
433.600
14:31:55
929
432.900
14:31:05
898
432.100
14:25:03
111
432.100
14:25:03
1013
432.200
14:25:03
508
431.300
14:20:23
487
431.300
14:20:23
990
431.400
14:19:40
1033
431.400
14:17:10
852
431.200
14:14:32
889
431.600
14:13:19
947
431.800
14:11:07
216
432.400
14:07:37
714
432.400
14:07:37
932
432.700
14:04:54
31
432.500
14:02:52
958
432.500
14:02:52
321
432.800
14:02:15
580
432.800
14:02:15
592
432.800
14:02:15
377
432.800
13:59:49
979
432.400
13:55:03
971
432.700
13:54:26
853
433.600
13:47:33
806
434.100
13:44:59
115
434.100
13:44:59
1002
434.300
13:41:23
969
434.400
13:41:01
924
434.400
13:37:17
1017
434.800
13:31:52
1059
434.800
13:31:52
772
434.800
13:29:01
85
434.800
13:29:01
968
435.000
13:28:39
968
435.100
13:28:39
954
434.700
13:17:29
926
435.300
13:16:51
1002
435.700
13:16:10
860
435.700
13:16:10
883
434.400
13:10:01
1117
434.600
13:09:51
244
435.100
13:01:41
470
435.100
13:01:41
993
435.000
13:01:09
877
434.600
13:00:13
853
434.100
12:57:54
886
434.100
12:57:54
981
433.800
12:50:20
1006
433.800
12:48:21
1432
433.100
12:46:57
875
433.300
12:39:46
1051
433.600
12:37:38
1009
434.000
12:33:13
952
434.200
12:32:38
903
434.400
12:32:05
911
433.600
12:23:32
957
432.900
12:22:36
987
432.900
12:22:36
854
432.900
12:12:48
939
432.500
12:09:51
1049
433.300
12:03:50
929
433.500
11:58:53
946
434.200
11:56:03
56
434.200
11:56:03
894
434.500
11:52:41
1019
434.700
11:51:56
872
434.800
11:51:56
950
434.900
11:40:18
1030
435.700
11:33:46
1050
436.400
11:32:10
1271
436.600
11:30:26
910
436.600
11:30:26
940
436.700
11:25:02
945
436.300
11:18:01
1038
436.400
11:14:51
884
436.600
11:11:33
1051
436.400
11:10:08
980
436.500
11:10:03
960
436.600
11:09:20
1058
435.200
11:03:21
302
433.600
10:55:19
657
433.600
10:55:12
959
433.600
10:52:32
995
433.600
10:51:08
1186
433.600
10:51:08
935
433.500
10:50:07
175
431.700
10:42:07
857
431.700
10:37:24
962
431.900
10:34:29
86
432.000
10:34:29
773
432.000
10:34:29
871
431.700
10:28:00
919
434.000
10:23:01
1002
434.500
10:18:05
1041
434.400
10:16:20
1034
434.800
10:16:17
1054
433.900
10:11:27
897
434.200
10:11:27
946
434.100
10:09:06
853
434.100
10:02:28
895
434.400
10:00:29
1008
434.000
09:56:13
997
434.200
09:56:13
1039
433.400
09:51:15
1104
433.700
09:50:57
1036
433.800
09:48:59
885
433.600
09:43:14
990
434.600
09:39:53
985
435.000
09:37:31
518
435.300
09:37:09
534
435.300
09:37:09
867
435.600
09:35:34
1832
436.100
09:30:59
990
436.000
09:30:59
961
436.100
09:30:59
896
434.800
09:18:30
101
434.800
09:18:30
862
434.900
09:15:05
1017
435.300
09:14:49
1026
435.300
09:07:39
983
436.900
09:04:24
1049
436.900
09:04:24
100
436.900
09:04:24
765
436.900
09:04:24
850
435.800
09:01:17
940
435.800
09:01:17
1038
436.100
09:00:27
853
436.300
08:58:00
1005
436.500
08:57:08
174
437.000
08:56:24
1245
437.000
08:56:24
910
436.800
08:47:12
897
436.800
08:46:21
1020
437.100
08:46:02
1023
436.500
08:44:59
896
434.900
08:39:49
1054
434.400
08:36:57
912
435.300
08:33:57
983
437.000
08:30:17
1110
437.000
08:30:17
1016
436.800
08:29:06
946
436.700
08:24:52
913
436.200
08:21:58
860
436.200
08:21:03
48
436.800
08:19:53
900
436.800
08:19:53
929
436.800
|
08:19:53
1037
436.900
08:19:51
910
435.700
08:17:53
604
435.800
08:17:47
409
435.800
08:17:47
1283
435.800
08:17:35
392
436.400
08:14:38
486
436.400
08:14:38
868
436.800
08:14:30
997
435.700
08:12:59
80
435.600
08:12:11
63
435.600
08:12:03
707
435.600
08:12:03
333
435.700
08:10:24
2055
435.700
08:10:24
1226
435.600
08:10:24
999
434.400
08:07:08
1029
434.900
08:06:02
364
435.200
08:06:00
501
435.200
08:06:00
1208
435.700
08:02:50
928
435.700
08:01:29