5,0505,10018:30
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 18:00 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

4 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 435.246p. The highest price paid per share was 438.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 431.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0295% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 546,437,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 761,934,727. Rightmove holds 10,682,100 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

489

437.200

16:18:06

157

437.400

16:17:53

1

437.400

16:17:53

1832

437.400

16:17:53

1264

437.200

16:16:44

778

437.400

16:14:09

127

437.400

16:14:09

916

437.600

16:14:08

66

437.200

16:13:49

1012

437.200

16:12:06

1002

437.600

16:12:03

1001

437.000

16:10:50

1062

437.000

16:08:30

962

436.900

16:08:30

762

437.100

16:06:31

151

437.100

16:06:31

863

437.100

16:06:19

1032

436.800

16:04:25

924

437.300

16:04:23

858

437.300

16:03:01

866

437.400

16:02:29

950

437.600

16:02:21

976

437.000

16:00:55

350

437.100

15:59:05

563

437.100

15:59:05

1026

437.600

15:59:04

997

437.600

15:59:04

1209

437.500

15:57:38

1194

436.400

15:54:40

964

436.800

15:52:45

12

436.800

15:52:45

888

436.900

15:51:50

916

437.100

15:50:24

978

436.900

15:49:10

892

436.700

15:47:59

1015

436.900

15:47:52

1019

437.400

15:47:18

873

436.100

15:43:29

996

436.200

15:43:29

1056

435.900

15:39:38

876

435.900

15:39:11

1049

435.900

15:39:11

1029

435.300

15:36:07

1021

435.100

15:35:20

861

435.100

15:32:21

1009

435.300

15:32:15

925

435.400

15:32:15

884

435.400

15:28:51

988

435.600

15:28:24

992

435.800

15:27:29

993

435.900

15:25:28

1181

436.100

15:24:00

1035

436.100

15:22:44

976

435.900

15:19:10

1023

436.200

15:17:28

878

436.400

15:17:28

1052

435.900

15:14:24

1134

436.500

15:13:42

956

436.500

15:13:42

928

436.500

15:13:42

1060

435.900

15:09:42

869

435.400

15:08:14

862

436.500

15:07:03

1245

437.000

15:07:03

1044

436.900

15:07:03

987

437.000

15:04:58

69

437.000

15:04:58

1030

437.300

15:03:23

868

437.800

15:01:00

1026

438.300

15:01:00

868

438.000

15:00:20

971

438.200

15:00:15

1047

438.000

14:56:47

1010

438.300

14:56:23

933

438.500

14:56:22

873

435.900

14:52:07

1005

436.100

14:51:45

1035

434.700

14:49:58

1008

434.800

14:49:31

1087

434.900

14:49:29

1035

433.300

14:44:15

943

432.400

14:41:31

62

432.700

14:40:07

904

432.700

14:40:07

33

432.700

14:40:07

874

432.800

14:39:20

943

432.700

14:37:34

934

433.100

14:37:18

1036

433.200

14:35:18

972

433.200

14:35:17

1382

433.200

14:35:17

1176

433.400

14:32:49

1455

433.600

14:31:55

929

432.900

14:31:05

898

432.100

14:25:03

111

432.100

14:25:03

1013

432.200

14:25:03

508

431.300

14:20:23

487

431.300

14:20:23

990

431.400

14:19:40

1033

431.400

14:17:10

852

431.200

14:14:32

889

431.600

14:13:19

947

431.800

14:11:07

216

432.400

14:07:37

714

432.400

14:07:37

932

432.700

14:04:54

31

432.500

14:02:52

958

432.500

14:02:52

321

432.800

14:02:15

580

432.800

14:02:15

592

432.800

14:02:15

377

432.800

13:59:49

979

432.400

13:55:03

971

432.700

13:54:26

853

433.600

13:47:33

806

434.100

13:44:59

115

434.100

13:44:59

1002

434.300

13:41:23

969

434.400

13:41:01

924

434.400

13:37:17

1017

434.800

13:31:52

1059

434.800

13:31:52

772

434.800

13:29:01

85

434.800

13:29:01

968

435.000

13:28:39

968

435.100

13:28:39

954

434.700

13:17:29

926

435.300

13:16:51

1002

435.700

13:16:10

860

435.700

13:16:10

883

434.400

13:10:01

1117

434.600

13:09:51

244

435.100

13:01:41

470

435.100

13:01:41

993

435.000

13:01:09

877

434.600

13:00:13

853

434.100

12:57:54

886

434.100

12:57:54

981

433.800

12:50:20

1006

433.800

12:48:21

1432

433.100

12:46:57

875

433.300

12:39:46

1051

433.600

12:37:38

1009

434.000

12:33:13

952

434.200

12:32:38

903

434.400

12:32:05

911

433.600

12:23:32

957

432.900

12:22:36

987

432.900

12:22:36

854

432.900

12:12:48

939

432.500

12:09:51

1049

433.300

12:03:50

929

433.500

11:58:53

946

434.200

11:56:03

56

434.200

11:56:03

894

434.500

11:52:41

1019

434.700

11:51:56

872

434.800

11:51:56

950

434.900

11:40:18

1030

435.700

11:33:46

1050

436.400

11:32:10

1271

436.600

11:30:26

910

436.600

11:30:26

940

436.700

11:25:02

945

436.300

11:18:01

1038

436.400

11:14:51

884

436.600

11:11:33

1051

436.400

11:10:08

980

436.500

11:10:03

960

436.600

11:09:20

1058

435.200

11:03:21

302

433.600

10:55:19

657

433.600

10:55:12

959

433.600

10:52:32

995

433.600

10:51:08

1186

433.600

10:51:08

935

433.500

10:50:07

175

431.700

10:42:07

857

431.700

10:37:24

962

431.900

10:34:29

86

432.000

10:34:29

773

432.000

10:34:29

871

431.700

10:28:00

919

434.000

10:23:01

1002

434.500

10:18:05

1041

434.400

10:16:20

1034

434.800

10:16:17

1054

433.900

10:11:27

897

434.200

10:11:27

946

434.100

10:09:06

853

434.100

10:02:28

895

434.400

10:00:29

1008

434.000

09:56:13

997

434.200

09:56:13

1039

433.400

09:51:15

1104

433.700

09:50:57

1036

433.800

09:48:59

885

433.600

09:43:14

990

434.600

09:39:53

985

435.000

09:37:31

518

435.300

09:37:09

534

435.300

09:37:09

867

435.600

09:35:34

1832

436.100

09:30:59

990

436.000

09:30:59

961

436.100

09:30:59

896

434.800

09:18:30

101

434.800

09:18:30

862

434.900

09:15:05

1017

435.300

09:14:49

1026

435.300

09:07:39

983

436.900

09:04:24

1049

436.900

09:04:24

100

436.900

09:04:24

765

436.900

09:04:24

850

435.800

09:01:17

940

435.800

09:01:17

1038

436.100

09:00:27

853

436.300

08:58:00

1005

436.500

08:57:08

174

437.000

08:56:24

1245

437.000

08:56:24

910

436.800

08:47:12

897

436.800

08:46:21

1020

437.100

08:46:02

1023

436.500

08:44:59

896

434.900

08:39:49

1054

434.400

08:36:57

912

435.300

08:33:57

983

437.000

08:30:17

1110

437.000

08:30:17

1016

436.800

08:29:06

946

436.700

08:24:52

913

436.200

08:21:58

860

436.200

08:21:03

48

436.800

08:19:53

900

436.800

08:19:53

929

436.800

08:19:53

1037

436.900

08:19:51

910

435.700

08:17:53

604

435.800

08:17:47

409

435.800

08:17:47

1283

435.800

08:17:35

392

436.400

08:14:38

486

436.400

08:14:38

868

436.800

08:14:30

997

435.700

08:12:59

80

435.600

08:12:11

63

435.600

08:12:03

707

435.600

08:12:03

333

435.700

08:10:24

2055

435.700

08:10:24

1226

435.600

08:10:24

999

434.400

08:07:08

1029

434.900

08:06:02

364

435.200

08:06:00

501

435.200

08:06:00

1208

435.700

08:02:50

928

435.700

08:01:29


© 2026 PR Newswire
