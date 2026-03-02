Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 16:00
5,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0505,20018:54
5,1005,15018:55
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 18:18 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

2 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 210,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 441.671p. The highest price paid per share was 446.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 432.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0275% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 545,982,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 762,318,333. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

436

440.600

16:20:41

682

440.700

16:20:00

367

440.300

16:19:10

673

440.300

16:19:10

998

440.500

16:18:37

1192

440.600

16:18:37

1733

440.300

16:17:00

1041

439.400

16:14:30

869

439.600

16:13:28

952

440.200

16:13:03

1057

440.200

16:13:03

628

440.300

16:13:03

273

441.000

16:12:06

188

441.000

16:12:06

742

441.900

16:10:39

796

441.900

16:09:59

204

441.900

16:09:59

220

441.900

16:09:41

220

441.900

16:09:41

220

441.900

16:09:40

5

441.900

16:09:39

1512

441.700

16:08:54

952

441.800

16:08:54

1054

441.100

16:06:48

885

440.500

16:04:52

1004

440.600

16:04:30

968

440.700

16:04:13

988

440.700

16:03:13

917

440.100

16:02:04

873

439.100

16:00:43

907

439.300

15:59:43

752

439.300

15:57:26

153

439.300

15:57:26

994

439.200

15:57:26

143

439.400

15:56:46

42

439.400

15:56:46

984

440.500

15:54:32

996

440.500

15:54:32

865

440.500

15:53:20

1272

440.500

15:51:25

858

440.500

15:48:53

1016

440.400

15:47:23

904

440.700

15:46:55

1136

440.500

15:44:18

996

440.900

15:44:15

941

440.900

15:40:10

993

441.000

15:38:25

977

441.500

15:38:03

906

441.600

15:38:03

26

441.600

15:34:20

983

441.600

15:34:20

1306

441.700

15:33:08

413

441.900

15:33:08

475

441.900

15:33:08

899

441.700

15:29:17

48

441.400

15:27:35

849

441.400

15:27:35

104

441.700

15:27:35

777

441.700

15:27:35

981

441.700

15:27:35

1012

441.900

15:24:20

2176

442.000

15:23:41

957

441.100

15:21:19

861

441.200

15:18:27

858

441.100

15:18:27

2236

441.200

15:18:27

914

439.200

15:13:31

962

439.700

15:12:37

1020

440.000

15:12:37

1031

440.400

15:10:00

954

440.000

15:07:50

935

441.000

15:06:17

1018

441.200

15:06:17

1167

441.700

15:05:26

935

441.700

15:05:26

1689

441.900

15:03:52

869

441.000

15:01:53

937

441.000

15:01:00

917

441.000

15:01:00

1010

440.600

14:59:30

1026

439.700

14:55:39

911

441.400

14:52:57

926

443.000

14:52:11

1004

444.200

14:49:48

1060

444.400

14:49:05

1033

445.600

14:46:23

1015

444.400

14:43:30

963

444.400

14:43:30

606

444.400

14:41:27

418

444.400

14:41:27

1050

444.800

14:41:27

1084

445.300

14:41:27

1004

442.200

14:36:48

997

441.800

14:33:57

951

442.100

14:32:45

857

440.900

14:31:45

927

441.400

14:31:44

876

441.600

14:31:44

1035

441.300

14:29:13

979

440.400

14:27:25

996

440.200

14:26:13

927

439.600

14:22:47

1007

439.900

14:21:24

1018

440.400

14:18:57

908

440.900

14:17:23

1045

440.100

14:15:00

919

440.400

14:12:03

956

440.200

14:09:52

1071

440.700

14:09:52

966

440.400

14:05:28

1245

440.400

14:05:28

977

438.600

13:59:27

1224

439.100

13:57:47

1054

439.000

13:51:40

1085

439.400

13:51:16

1038

440.400

13:47:15

356

440.600

13:44:59

643

440.600

13:44:59

924

440.100

13:41:05

1021

440.400

13:39:00

988

440.400

13:39:00

853

439.100

13:31:32

916

440.700

13:29:07

991

441.000

13:29:02

888

440.600

13:20:16

934

441.000

13:19:16

1053

439.400

13:14:14

1044

439.900

13:13:10

764

440.100

13:13:03

543

440.100

13:13:03

984

439.900

13:02:49

918

440.100

13:02:49

693

440.100

12:58:54

234

440.100

12:58:54

964

439.700

12:52:13

914

439.900

12:50:21

24

439.900

12:50:21

983

440.100

12:47:31

983

440.400

12:44:04

984

441.100

12:41:06

894

441.400

12:35:31

890

442.600

12:30:29

464

442.800

12:27:53

559

442.800

12:27:46

899

442.700

12:20:34

871

443.000

12:16:58

1040

444.200

12:11:00

1047

444.700

12:06:11

945

444.400

12:02:29

857

444.400

11:59:02

936

444.300

11:57:29

1026

444.300

11:57:29

902

444.500

11:50:21

881

444.500

11:46:40

956

444.200

11:39:41

885

443.700

11:37:45

417

443.800

11:33:18

577

443.800

11:33:18

1013

443.800

11:30:31

958

443.500

11:27:50

873

443.200

11:22:01

1041

443.000

11:14:05

919

443.600

11:10:15

482

443.700

11:04:44

441

443.700

11:04:44

966

443.200

11:00:36

886

442.500

10:56:11

984

442.200

10:51:15

922

442.500

10:46:00

929

442.800

10:46:00

937

442.800

10:39:02

1057

441.500

10:35:46

876

441.900

10:32:19

902

442.700

10:28:51

330

444.400

10:21:36

689

444.400

10:21:36

903

444.400

10:17:40

853

444.700

10:15:33

321

444.900

10:12:15

581

444.900

10:11:51

578

444.900

10:10:17

995

444.500

10:06:01

865

444.500

10:00:46

889

444.500

10:00:46

1006

444.500

10:00:46

1001

444.100

09:59:10

908

444.500

09:50:43

962

444.000

09:49:35

938

444.000

09:48:28

909

444.200

09:41:58

877

444.600

09:41:57

1772

444.500

09:39:53

1122

444.200

09:32:32

436

443.300

09:31:09

472

443.300

09:31:09

33

443.300

09:31:09

93

443.300

09:31:09

994

442.500

09:23:39

990

443.300

09:17:23

1043

443.500

09:17:01

29

442.000

09:11:20

937

442.000

09:11:20

907

442.300

09:06:17

907

444.200

09:02:30

1018

444.200

09:00:42

1052

445.300

08:57:30

1064

445.300

08:57:30

919

444.800

08:54:25

931

444.800

08:51:15

829

445.100

08:50:22

39

445.100

08:50:22

937

445.000

08:45:38

862

445.000

08:45:03

92

444.500

08:42:36

854

444.500

08:42:27

1010

445.500

08:42:26

892

446.000

08:38:23

870

445.100

08:35:32

989

445.300

08:34:26

991

445.500

08:34:02

1261

444.600

08:32:40

1008

445.000

08:31:14

1008

445.100

08:31:14

1035

440.500

08:25:01

994

441.500

08:23:00

891

442.000

08:22:07

1023

439.500

08:17:17

939

439.500

08:17:17

939

439.400

08:17:17

2075

439.800

08:16:30

992

432.600

08:12:00

918

433.400

08:11:05

866

434.500

08:10:52

862

434.800

08:10:51

1016

434.200

08:10:00

1021

436.000

08:08:00

193

436.700

08:07:57

667

436.700

08:07:57

1028

436.800

08:05:00

854

437.000

08:04:08

884

437.900

08:02:21

1045

442.900

08:00:34


© 2026 PR Newswire
