Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02





2 March 2026

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove Plc (the Company) announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lorna Tilbian 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of shares c) Prices and volumes Price Volume GBP 4.52835 73 GBP 4.54197255 37,750 GBP 4.54197255 181,250 GBP 5,413.21 1,200 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 220,273 4.54 e) Date of transaction 27 February 2026 f) Place of transaction London, UK

Name and contact details for enquiries:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk