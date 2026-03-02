Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 08:17
4,980 Euro
-2,35 % -0,120
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0505,10011:01
5,0505,10011:01
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 10:30 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02


2 March 2026

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove Plc (the Company) announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs).

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Lorna Tilbian

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

GBP 4.52835

73

GBP 4.54197255

37,750

GBP 4.54197255

181,250

GBP 5,413.21

1,200

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

220,273

4.54

e)

Date of transaction

27 February 2026

f)

Place of transaction

London, UK

Name and contact details for enquiries:

Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


© 2026 PR Newswire
