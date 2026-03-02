Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02
2 March 2026
RIGHTMOVE PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Rightmove Plc (the Company) announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMRs).
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Lorna Tilbian
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Prices and volumes
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
220,273
4.54
e)
Date of transaction
27 February 2026
f)
Place of transaction
London, UK
Name and contact details for enquiries:
Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk