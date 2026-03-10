Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10
10 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 460.456p. The highest price paid per share was 464.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 455.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 547,297,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 761,074,727. Rightmove holds 10,682,100 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1041
456.500
08:01:22
1015
459.100
08:04:37
1010
459.300
08:04:37
1057
458.600
08:06:00
1061
457.900
08:08:01
965
457.900
08:08:01
973
457.500
08:10:11
945
458.800
08:10:53
1021
458.300
08:10:56
855
457.900
08:14:15
988
457.800
08:15:11
1055
458.700
08:18:56
1060
459.100
08:21:06
916
458.900
08:21:55
986
457.900
08:25:18
949
457.500
08:29:22
414
457.900
08:33:31
637
457.900
08:33:31
904
459.100
08:36:18
1023
458.700
08:36:55
1021
458.800
08:45:45
945
458.800
08:45:45
878
458.100
08:47:41
978
458.100
08:48:02
47
458.100
08:48:02
1047
457.900
08:50:27
916
457.100
08:53:05
1018
457.600
08:56:41
884
457.600
09:00:09
923
458.900
09:06:29
878
458.900
09:06:29
98
458.900
09:06:29
954
460.200
09:11:45
1310
460.300
09:18:00
1041
462.200
09:23:20
888
462.000
09:23:28
1026
462.000
09:23:28
943
462.000
09:23:28
821
461.500
09:25:52
60
461.500
09:25:52
1102
462.200
09:36:26
876
462.000
09:36:35
1028
462.000
|
09:36:35
692
461.800
09:38:53
163
461.800
09:38:53
861
461.500
09:40:36
1033
461.800
09:42:41
765
461.400
09:45:11
242
461.400
09:45:11
16
461.500
09:52:20
13
461.500
09:52:23
1
461.500
09:52:26
1028
462.300
09:53:21
905
462.300
09:53:21
900
462.300
09:53:21
886
462.400
09:56:08
1039
462.700
09:58:30
978
462.900
10:04:30
1253
462.500
10:08:06
915
462.400
10:08:10
51
462.400
10:08:10
310
462.900
10:17:06
1008
462.900
10:17:06
633
462.900
10:17:06
137
463.200
10:19:57
773
463.200
10:20:06
930
463.200
10:21:10
1043
463.600
10:24:25
1197
463.600
10:24:25
998
463.500
10:24:29
1221
463.800
10:37:13
985
463.800
10:37:13
963
463.700
10:37:38
11
463.200
10:42:28
1046
463.200
10:42:28
1049
462.700
10:45:13
1258
464.000
11:01:45
1023
464.000
11:01:45
981
464.000
11:01:45
1020
463.900
11:01:49
854
463.500
11:02:14
1012
463.700
11:05:40
1016
463.600
11:11:03
865
463.100
11:17:18
116
463.100
11:17:18
872
462.900
11:17:59
859
462.300
11:19:55
160
461.800
11:23:35
715
461.800
11:23:35
26
461.800
11:23:35
940
461.500
11:31:38
949
461.700
11:37:08
912
461.400
11:45:19
912
461.500
11:45:19
863
463.000
11:56:21
860
463.100
11:56:21
1204
462.900
11:56:30
915
463.300
12:04:15
915
463.500
12:04:15
902
463.300
12:06:43
1075
463.100
12:12:36
899
463.300
12:20:51
925
463.200
12:21:00
923
463.200
12:21:00
1003
462.900
12:24:52
879
462.300
12:28:30
1020
463.600
12:40:26
1048
463.700
12:40:26
927
463.600
12:41:51
853
464.000
12:47:01
853
464.200
12:47:01
31
463.900
12:48:02
1008
463.900
12:48:02
915
463.700
12:52:30
1052
463.600
12:56:24
984
463.300
12:58:19
246
464.500
13:10:46
1088
464.500
13:11:28
992
464.500
13:11:28
941
464.500
13:12:37
884
464.600
13:16:16
923
464.800
13:20:31
1055
464.900
13:20:31
1006
464.400
13:29:56
815
|
464.400
13:29:56
135
464.400
13:29:56
51
464.000
13:30:36
278
464.000
13:30:36
400
464.000
13:30:36
400
464.000
13:30:36
1125
464.100
13:30:36
202
464.000
13:30:57
18
464.000
13:30:57
1046
464.100
13:31:50
1134
463.700
13:32:13
1044
463.300
13:32:32
216
463.300
13:32:32
7
463.300
13:32:32
729
463.300
13:32:32
1032
462.400
13:35:07
1053
462.200
13:35:19
994
462.400
13:35:19
1008
461.500
13:36:22
931
459.900
13:40:13
872
459.800
13:45:01
941
459.300
13:45:33
975
458.400
13:47:56
904
459.000
13:53:19
1052
458.900
13:55:05
852
458.800
13:58:06
887
458.200
14:00:30
1020
457.700
14:02:28
1053
457.600
14:04:45
983
455.400
14:08:25
1252
458.100
14:13:56
1274
458.000
14:14:02
998
458.800
14:19:10
|
864
459.300
14:21:32
926
458.800
14:23:15
1044
461.000
14:29:02
457
461.700
14:30:54
423
461.700
14:30:54
952
461.600
14:30:56
1016
459.100
14:34:49
913
459.600
14:37:11
1345
460.400
14:42:36
1420
460.500
14:42:36
966
460.000
14:42:38
1058
460.300
14:45:08
854
459.900
14:49:20
933
459.900
14:49:20
854
460.100
14:51:37
1038
459.900
14:55:39
839
459.600
14:56:35
137
459.600
14:56:35
997
459.600
14:56:35
417
459.400
14:58:20
867
459.700
14:58:20
634
459.400
14:58:21
2
459.400
14:58:21
941
459.100
14:59:45
27
459.900
15:04:09
923
459.900
15:04:18
1188
459.900
15:04:30
1000
459.400
15:06:33
1372
459.400
15:06:33
2
459.400
15:06:33
961
459.900
15:08:51
973
459.900
15:08:58
135
459.900
15:08:58
948
459.900
15:10:02
892
459.100
15:14:03
993
459.100
15:14:03
980
459.000
15:15:03
1025
459.100
15:17:10
122
459.000
15:17:46
889
459.000
15:17:46
63
458.200
15:20:52
814
458.200
15:20:52
1071
458.100
15:23:01
947
457.700
15:23:04
1006
458.300
15:27:15
338
458.600
15:30:11
1002
458.600
15:30:11
664
458.600
15:30:11
1195
458.100
15:30:52
|
956
458.000
15:32:39
977
458.100
15:33:34
799
457.600
15:34:16
196
457.600
15:34:16
952
457.800
15:38:58
389
457.700
15:40:49
186
457.700
15:40:49
733
457.700
15:40:49
961
458.300
15:43:00
914
458.300
15:43:41
991
458.200
15:43:46
884
458.800
15:46:33
713
458.700
15:47:00
922
458.700
15:49:31
364
458.700
15:49:31
916
458.500
15:49:35
875
|
458.200
15:51:12
886
457.800
15:52:14
993
457.300
15:54:14
927
457.300
15:56:11
999
457.100
15:56:18
1771
457.200
16:00:08
1034
456.700
16:00:25
949
457.200
16:04:40
3032
457.300
16:04:40
994
456.100
16:06:27
1030
456.100
16:07:38
981
456.100
16:09:02
863
455.900
16:09:09
1165
456.300
16:10:56
940
455.700
16:12:35
1319
456.200
16:13:21