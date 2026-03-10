Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.03.26 | 17:28
5,300 Euro
-1,85 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,35017:54
5,2505,30017:50
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 17:48 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

10 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 460.456p. The highest price paid per share was 464.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 455.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 547,297,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 761,074,727. Rightmove holds 10,682,100 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1041

456.500

08:01:22

1015

459.100

08:04:37

1010

459.300

08:04:37

1057

458.600

08:06:00

1061

457.900

08:08:01

965

457.900

08:08:01

973

457.500

08:10:11

945

458.800

08:10:53

1021

458.300

08:10:56

855

457.900

08:14:15

988

457.800

08:15:11

1055

458.700

08:18:56

1060

459.100

08:21:06

916

458.900

08:21:55

986

457.900

08:25:18

949

457.500

08:29:22

414

457.900

08:33:31

637

457.900

08:33:31

904

459.100

08:36:18

1023

458.700

08:36:55

1021

458.800

08:45:45

945

458.800

08:45:45

878

458.100

08:47:41

978

458.100

08:48:02

47

458.100

08:48:02

1047

457.900

08:50:27

916

457.100

08:53:05

1018

457.600

08:56:41

884

457.600

09:00:09

923

458.900

09:06:29

878

458.900

09:06:29

98

458.900

09:06:29

954

460.200

09:11:45

1310

460.300

09:18:00

1041

462.200

09:23:20

888

462.000

09:23:28

1026

462.000

09:23:28

943

462.000

09:23:28

821

461.500

09:25:52

60

461.500

09:25:52

1102

462.200

09:36:26

876

462.000

09:36:35

1028

462.000

09:36:35

692

461.800

09:38:53

163

461.800

09:38:53

861

461.500

09:40:36

1033

461.800

09:42:41

765

461.400

09:45:11

242

461.400

09:45:11

16

461.500

09:52:20

13

461.500

09:52:23

1

461.500

09:52:26

1028

462.300

09:53:21

905

462.300

09:53:21

900

462.300

09:53:21

886

462.400

09:56:08

1039

462.700

09:58:30

978

462.900

10:04:30

1253

462.500

10:08:06

915

462.400

10:08:10

51

462.400

10:08:10

310

462.900

10:17:06

1008

462.900

10:17:06

633

462.900

10:17:06

137

463.200

10:19:57

773

463.200

10:20:06

930

463.200

10:21:10

1043

463.600

10:24:25

1197

463.600

10:24:25

998

463.500

10:24:29

1221

463.800

10:37:13

985

463.800

10:37:13

963

463.700

10:37:38

11

463.200

10:42:28

1046

463.200

10:42:28

1049

462.700

10:45:13

1258

464.000

11:01:45

1023

464.000

11:01:45

981

464.000

11:01:45

1020

463.900

11:01:49

854

463.500

11:02:14

1012

463.700

11:05:40

1016

463.600

11:11:03

865

463.100

11:17:18

116

463.100

11:17:18

872

462.900

11:17:59

859

462.300

11:19:55

160

461.800

11:23:35

715

461.800

11:23:35

26

461.800

11:23:35

940

461.500

11:31:38

949

461.700

11:37:08

912

461.400

11:45:19

912

461.500

11:45:19

863

463.000

11:56:21

860

463.100

11:56:21

1204

462.900

11:56:30

915

463.300

12:04:15

915

463.500

12:04:15

902

463.300

12:06:43

1075

463.100

12:12:36

899

463.300

12:20:51

925

463.200

12:21:00

923

463.200

12:21:00

1003

462.900

12:24:52

879

462.300

12:28:30

1020

463.600

12:40:26

1048

463.700

12:40:26

927

463.600

12:41:51

853

464.000

12:47:01

853

464.200

12:47:01

31

463.900

12:48:02

1008

463.900

12:48:02

915

463.700

12:52:30

1052

463.600

12:56:24

984

463.300

12:58:19

246

464.500

13:10:46

1088

464.500

13:11:28

992

464.500

13:11:28

941

464.500

13:12:37

884

464.600

13:16:16

923

464.800

13:20:31

1055

464.900

13:20:31

1006

464.400

13:29:56

815

464.400

13:29:56

135

464.400

13:29:56

51

464.000

13:30:36

278

464.000

13:30:36

400

464.000

13:30:36

400

464.000

13:30:36

1125

464.100

13:30:36

202

464.000

13:30:57

18

464.000

13:30:57

1046

464.100

13:31:50

1134

463.700

13:32:13

1044

463.300

13:32:32

216

463.300

13:32:32

7

463.300

13:32:32

729

463.300

13:32:32

1032

462.400

13:35:07

1053

462.200

13:35:19

994

462.400

13:35:19

1008

461.500

13:36:22

931

459.900

13:40:13

872

459.800

13:45:01

941

459.300

13:45:33

975

458.400

13:47:56

904

459.000

13:53:19

1052

458.900

13:55:05

852

458.800

13:58:06

887

458.200

14:00:30

1020

457.700

14:02:28

1053

457.600

14:04:45

983

455.400

14:08:25

1252

458.100

14:13:56

1274

458.000

14:14:02

998

458.800

14:19:10

864

459.300

14:21:32

926

458.800

14:23:15

1044

461.000

14:29:02

457

461.700

14:30:54

423

461.700

14:30:54

952

461.600

14:30:56

1016

459.100

14:34:49

913

459.600

14:37:11

1345

460.400

14:42:36

1420

460.500

14:42:36

966

460.000

14:42:38

1058

460.300

14:45:08

854

459.900

14:49:20

933

459.900

14:49:20

854

460.100

14:51:37

1038

459.900

14:55:39

839

459.600

14:56:35

137

459.600

14:56:35

997

459.600

14:56:35

417

459.400

14:58:20

867

459.700

14:58:20

634

459.400

14:58:21

2

459.400

14:58:21

941

459.100

14:59:45

27

459.900

15:04:09

923

459.900

15:04:18

1188

459.900

15:04:30

1000

459.400

15:06:33

1372

459.400

15:06:33

2

459.400

15:06:33

961

459.900

15:08:51

973

459.900

15:08:58

135

459.900

15:08:58

948

459.900

15:10:02

892

459.100

15:14:03

993

459.100

15:14:03

980

459.000

15:15:03

1025

459.100

15:17:10

122

459.000

15:17:46

889

459.000

15:17:46

63

458.200

15:20:52

814

458.200

15:20:52

1071

458.100

15:23:01

947

457.700

15:23:04

1006

458.300

15:27:15

338

458.600

15:30:11

1002

458.600

15:30:11

664

458.600

15:30:11

1195

458.100

15:30:52

956

458.000

15:32:39

977

458.100

15:33:34

799

457.600

15:34:16

196

457.600

15:34:16

952

457.800

15:38:58

389

457.700

15:40:49

186

457.700

15:40:49

733

457.700

15:40:49

961

458.300

15:43:00

914

458.300

15:43:41

991

458.200

15:43:46

884

458.800

15:46:33

713

458.700

15:47:00

922

458.700

15:49:31

364

458.700

15:49:31

916

458.500

15:49:35

875

458.200

15:51:12

886

457.800

15:52:14

993

457.300

15:54:14

927

457.300

15:56:11

999

457.100

15:56:18

1771

457.200

16:00:08

1034

456.700

16:00:25

949

457.200

16:04:40

3032

457.300

16:04:40

994

456.100

16:06:27

1030

456.100

16:07:38

981

456.100

16:09:02

863

455.900

16:09:09

1165

456.300

16:10:56

940

455.700

16:12:35

1319

456.200

16:13:21


