Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09
9 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 210,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 453.416p. The highest price paid per share was 458.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 450.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0276% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 547,097,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 761,274,727. Rightmove holds 10,682,100 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
902
458.800
08:00:19
922
456.800
08:01:47
996
455.500
08:02:31
1457
456.400
08:04:35
659
455.900
08:04:37
213
455.900
08:04:37
951
455.300
08:04:44
1037
450.700
08:07:38
767
450.700
08:07:38
382
450.700
08:07:38
949
453.000
08:12:46
949
453.200
08:12:46
1043
452.900
08:13:03
954
452.800
08:14:43
948
452.000
08:17:00
1001
455.900
08:21:59
882
455.600
08:22:41
577
455.100
08:27:06
943
454.900
08:27:16
455
455.100
08:27:16
983
454.400
08:29:08
1017
454.300
08:32:08
1043
454.100
08:34:32
894
454.200
08:41:14
987
454.000
08:41:47
850
454.000
08:42:00
61
454.000
08:42:00
22
455.600
08:47:45
474
455.900
08:48:51
1216
456.100
08:49:07
234
455.300
08:50:14
636
455.300
08:50:14
1056
455.100
08:54:43
951
454.800
08:54:49
999
454.700
08:54:49
375
452.200
09:00:18
508
452.200
09:00:18
892
452.100
09:00:18
1032
451.400
09:08:26
1030
451.900
09:10:55
914
451.400
09:10:56
1002
451.800
09:15:23
896
451.900
09:17:24
907
451.900
09:19:02
873
451.000
09:22:11
161
452.600
09:26:55
825
452.600
09:26:55
962
452.200
09:28:53
124
451.000
09:30:07
805
451.000
09:30:07
955
453.100
09:33:06
1053
453.000
09:34:18
291
453.800
09:39:07
750
453.800
09:39:07
1054
452.400
09:41:18
948
453.600
09:42:55
914
453.600
09:46:55
918
453.400
09:47:03
868
452.400
09:48:32
906
453.600
09:52:40
879
452.900
09:54:02
1094
451.800
09:58:47
996
452.500
10:01:36
987
451.400
10:02:53
1036
451.600
10:07:30
972
451.200
10:09:18
923
451.800
10:12:12
18
452.000
10:14:20
1078
452.000
10:15:03
184
451.900
10:15:06
761
451.900
10:15:06
946
452.900
10:16:34
983
452.200
10:17:37
457
451.900
10:20:48
411
451.900
10:20:48
917
451.600
10:25:04
946
451.400
10:28:16
568
451.400
10:33:05
425
451.400
10:33:05
1040
451.200
10:33:30
50
450.700
10:37:45
848
450.700
10:37:46
930
450.900
10:38:44
1048
452.200
10:43:05
854
452.900
10:47:15
6
453.100
10:50:07
1037
454.100
10:50:23
969
454.600
10:52:18
1061
454.400
10:54:46
1020
454.600
10:58:33
362
454.900
11:03:47
867
454.600
11:04:56
71
454.600
11:04:56
1024
454.200
11:11:48
942
454.000
11:12:38
883
453.500
11:14:11
892
452.600
11:17:35
95
452.900
11:22:39
199
452.900
11:22:39
11
452.900
11:22:40
188
452.900
11:22:40
127
453.000
11:26:27
171
453.000
11:26:27
546
453.000
11:26:27
109
453.000
11:27:33
121
453.000
11:27:33
1061
452.800
11:28:00
88
452.900
11:31:46
651
452.900
11:32:47
264
453.100
11:33:37
156
453.100
11:33:37
145
452.900
11:33:54
1040
452.600
11:39:07
929
453.000
11:41:13
1115
453.900
11:47:54
1036
454.100
11:52:16
929
454.100
11:55:54
439
454.100
11:58:01
524
454.100
11:58:01
976
453.900
12:00:12
345
453.700
12:04:01
250
453.700
12:04:01
250
453.600
12:04:01
83
453.600
12:04:01
157
453.600
12:04:01
810
453.600
12:04:01
1047
452.900
12:22:36
686
452.800
12:23:55
315
452.800
12:23:55
854
452.500
12:27:33
1031
452.600
12:33:37
1007
452.200
12:37:33
952
452.000
12:40:03
979
451.900
12:40:03
885
451.900
12:44:52
1022
452.400
12:47:04
170
453.300
12:53:22
867
453.400
12:53:35
33
453.300
12:54:36
884
453.300
12:54:37
19
454.000
13:01:15
73
454.000
13:01:25
948
454.100
13:02:45
1095
453.900
13:03:22
508
454.400
13:05:09
350
454.400
13:05:27
241
454.700
13:09:51
154
454.700
13:09:51
118
454.600
13:09:51
118
454.600
13:09:51
59
454.600
13:09:51
250
454.600
13:10:27
151
454.600
13:10:27
1040
454.200
13:11:49
917
454.100
13:17:33
1030
455.300
13:18:53
955
453.400
13:23:45
1024
452.900
13:28:24
1169
452.700
13:28:25
859
453.600
13:31:03
930
453.400
13:31:12
918
453.200
13:31:29
1266
453.200
13:31:29
250
453.100
13:33:29
184
453.000
13:33:29
713
453.200
13:33:29
314
453.200
13:33:29
953
453.500
13:33:45
1806
453.500
13:34:45
250
453.800
13:36:35
47
453.800
13:36:35
108
453.800
13:36:35
1023
453.700
13:36:45
333
453.400
13:37:27
270
453.200
13:37:29
590
453.200
13:37:29
918
452.600
13:40:04
932
453.300
13:44:05
907
454.200
13:46:15
942
454.600
13:48:49
1007
454.100
13:53:08
174
455.200
13:57:35
984
454.900
13:57:45
514
455.100
13:57:45
430
455.100
13:57:45
958
454.900
14:00:41
970
455.200
14:04:58
1030
455.200
14:05:46
305
454.900
14:10:48
1004
454.900
14:11:00
577
454.900
14:11:00
897
453.600
14:15:45
1031
453.500
14:17:29
1030
453.600
14:18:07
904
453.300
14:22:05
1014
453.200
14:23:25
923
453.700
14:25:56
997
453.000
14:28:07
398
453.100
14:30:31
550
453.100
14:30:31
1050
453.100
14:32:03
1031
451.800
14:34:58
900
452.100
14:37:04
900
451.900
14:37:07
1077
451.900
14:40:00
1016
453.100
14:41:15
919
452.300
14:42:10
873
452.900
14:44:14
946
453.600
14:46:15
861
453.400
14:48:24
924
453.200
14:48:56
1009
454.100
14:52:21
1190
454.000
14:52:23
962
454.700
14:55:55
853
454.200
14:56:04
866
454.200
14:57:48
1092
454.600
14:57:48
979
453.600
15:00:11
665
453.600
15:02:05
242
453.600
15:02:17
1037
453.400
15:03:00
716
453.400
15:04:46
283
453.400
15:04:46
198
453.400
15:04:46
200
453.400
15:04:46
999
452.900
15:04:58
917
451.900
15:07:23
1033
452.100
15:08:30
938
451.900
15:09:04
978
451.500
15:10:06
878
450.500
15:12:53
937
451.400
15:14:11
851
451.600
15:16:02
1047
451.400
15:16:14
880
451.900
15:19:45
222
452.100
15:20:15
855
452.100
15:20:47
974
451.900
15:21:34
855
452.400
15:23:43
903
452.600
15:24:37
1023
452.400
15:24:48
107
453.000
15:27:57
934
453.200
15:28:30
1
453.600
15:29:38
1107
453.700
15:30:14
241
453.600
15:30:43
424
453.600
15:30:43
1
453.700
15:32:19
100
453.600
15:32:20
220
453.600
15:32:20
220
453.600
15:32:20
220
453.600
15:32:20
240
453.600
15:32:20
482
454.800
15:33:42
489
454.800
15:33:42
856
455.100
15:34:29
966
455.900
15:36:08
1033
455.700
15:38:17
1031
455.300
15:38:59
326
454.000
15:41:08
192
454.000
15:41:08
882
453.700
15:42:47
1049
454.000
15:43:15
936
453.500
15:45:45
1021
453.600
15:46:10
42
454.100
15:48:45
996
454.100
15:48:45
485
453.900
15:49:39
393
453.900
15:49:39
991
453.700
15:51:03
1042
454.200
15:52:38
1040
453.900
15:53:35
884
453.500
15:55:11
245
454.000
15:56:08
215
454.000
15:56:08
1026
453.800
15:57:13
534
453.900
15:58:22
178
454.000
15:58:22
178
454.000
15:58:22
335
454.100
16:00:39
86
454.200
16:00:39
33
454.200
16:00:39
27
454.200
16:00:39
77
454.200
16:00:39
149
454.200
16:00:39
12
454.200
16:00:39
10
454.200
16:00:39
61
454.200
16:00:39
20
454.200
16:00:39
18
454.200
16:00:39
15
454.200
16:00:39
137
454.200
16:00:39
42
454.200
16:00:39
594
454.100
16:00:40
77
454.000
16:00:45
284
454.000
16:00:45
849
453.900
16:02:49
1027
453.700
16:03:00
243
454.400
16:03:43
243
454.400
16:03:43
534
455.000
16:04:30
235
454.700
16:05:28
438
454.700
16:05:28
508
454.700
16:05:28
924
455.000
16:06:14
991
455.000
16:07:24
885
455.000
16:08:46
918
454.500
16:09:44
116
454.700
16:09:44
109
454.600
16:09:44
822
454.300
16:12:05
859
454.300
16:12:05
70
454.600
16:13:13
250
454.500
16:13:13
216
454.500
16:13:13
546
454.300
16:13:13