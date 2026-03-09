Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
09.03.26 | 17:18
5,250 Euro
-2,78 % -0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,35019:39
5,2505,30019:32
PR Newswire
09.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09

9 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 210,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 453.416p. The highest price paid per share was 458.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 450.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0276% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 547,097,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 761,274,727. Rightmove holds 10,682,100 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

902

458.800

08:00:19

922

456.800

08:01:47

996

455.500

08:02:31

1457

456.400

08:04:35

659

455.900

08:04:37

213

455.900

08:04:37

951

455.300

08:04:44

1037

450.700

08:07:38

767

450.700

08:07:38

382

450.700

08:07:38

949

453.000

08:12:46

949

453.200

08:12:46

1043

452.900

08:13:03

954

452.800

08:14:43

948

452.000

08:17:00

1001

455.900

08:21:59

882

455.600

08:22:41

577

455.100

08:27:06

943

454.900

08:27:16

455

455.100

08:27:16

983

454.400

08:29:08

1017

454.300

08:32:08

1043

454.100

08:34:32

894

454.200

08:41:14

987

454.000

08:41:47

850

454.000

08:42:00

61

454.000

08:42:00

22

455.600

08:47:45

474

455.900

08:48:51

1216

456.100

08:49:07

234

455.300

08:50:14

636

455.300

08:50:14

1056

455.100

08:54:43

951

454.800

08:54:49

999

454.700

08:54:49

375

452.200

09:00:18

508

452.200

09:00:18

892

452.100

09:00:18

1032

451.400

09:08:26

1030

451.900

09:10:55

914

451.400

09:10:56

1002

451.800

09:15:23

896

451.900

09:17:24

907

451.900

09:19:02

873

451.000

09:22:11

161

452.600

09:26:55

825

452.600

09:26:55

962

452.200

09:28:53

124

451.000

09:30:07

805

451.000

09:30:07

955

453.100

09:33:06

1053

453.000

09:34:18

291

453.800

09:39:07

750

453.800

09:39:07

1054

452.400

09:41:18

948

453.600

09:42:55

914

453.600

09:46:55

918

453.400

09:47:03

868

452.400

09:48:32

906

453.600

09:52:40

879

452.900

09:54:02

1094

451.800

09:58:47

996

452.500

10:01:36

987

451.400

10:02:53

1036

451.600

10:07:30

972

451.200

10:09:18

923

451.800

10:12:12

18

452.000

10:14:20

1078

452.000

10:15:03

184

451.900

10:15:06

761

451.900

10:15:06

946

452.900

10:16:34

983

452.200

10:17:37

457

451.900

10:20:48

411

451.900

10:20:48

917

451.600

10:25:04

946

451.400

10:28:16

568

451.400

10:33:05

425

451.400

10:33:05

1040

451.200

10:33:30

50

450.700

10:37:45

848

450.700

10:37:46

930

450.900

10:38:44

1048

452.200

10:43:05

854

452.900

10:47:15

6

453.100

10:50:07

1037

454.100

10:50:23

969

454.600

10:52:18

1061

454.400

10:54:46

1020

454.600

10:58:33

362

454.900

11:03:47

867

454.600

11:04:56

71

454.600

11:04:56

1024

454.200

11:11:48

942

454.000

11:12:38

883

453.500

11:14:11

892

452.600

11:17:35

95

452.900

11:22:39

199

452.900

11:22:39

11

452.900

11:22:40

188

452.900

11:22:40

127

453.000

11:26:27

171

453.000

11:26:27

546

453.000

11:26:27

109

453.000

11:27:33

121

453.000

11:27:33

1061

452.800

11:28:00

88

452.900

11:31:46

651

452.900

11:32:47

264

453.100

11:33:37

156

453.100

11:33:37

145

452.900

11:33:54

1040

452.600

11:39:07

929

453.000

11:41:13

1115

453.900

11:47:54

1036

454.100

11:52:16

929

454.100

11:55:54

439

454.100

11:58:01

524

454.100

11:58:01

976

453.900

12:00:12

345

453.700

12:04:01

250

453.700

12:04:01

250

453.600

12:04:01

83

453.600

12:04:01

157

453.600

12:04:01

810

453.600

12:04:01

1047

452.900

12:22:36

686

452.800

12:23:55

315

452.800

12:23:55

854

452.500

12:27:33

1031

452.600

12:33:37

1007

452.200

12:37:33

952

452.000

12:40:03

979

451.900

12:40:03

885

451.900

12:44:52

1022

452.400

12:47:04

170

453.300

12:53:22

867

453.400

12:53:35

33

453.300

12:54:36

884

453.300

12:54:37

19

454.000

13:01:15

73

454.000

13:01:25

948

454.100

13:02:45

1095

453.900

13:03:22

508

454.400

13:05:09

350

454.400

13:05:27

241

454.700

13:09:51

154

454.700

13:09:51

118

454.600

13:09:51

118

454.600

13:09:51

59

454.600

13:09:51

250

454.600

13:10:27

151

454.600

13:10:27

1040

454.200

13:11:49

917

454.100

13:17:33

1030

455.300

13:18:53

955

453.400

13:23:45

1024

452.900

13:28:24

1169

452.700

13:28:25

859

453.600

13:31:03

930

453.400

13:31:12

918

453.200

13:31:29

1266

453.200

13:31:29

250

453.100

13:33:29

184

453.000

13:33:29

713

453.200

13:33:29

314

453.200

13:33:29

953

453.500

13:33:45

1806

453.500

13:34:45

250

453.800

13:36:35

47

453.800

13:36:35

108

453.800

13:36:35

1023

453.700

13:36:45

333

453.400

13:37:27

270

453.200

13:37:29

590

453.200

13:37:29

918

452.600

13:40:04

932

453.300

13:44:05

907

454.200

13:46:15

942

454.600

13:48:49

1007

454.100

13:53:08

174

455.200

13:57:35

984

454.900

13:57:45

514

455.100

13:57:45

430

455.100

13:57:45

958

454.900

14:00:41

970

455.200

14:04:58

1030

455.200

14:05:46

305

454.900

14:10:48

1004

454.900

14:11:00

577

454.900

14:11:00

897

453.600

14:15:45

1031

453.500

14:17:29

1030

453.600

14:18:07

904

453.300

14:22:05

1014

453.200

14:23:25

923

453.700

14:25:56

997

453.000

14:28:07

398

453.100

14:30:31

550

453.100

14:30:31

1050

453.100

14:32:03

1031

451.800

14:34:58

900

452.100

14:37:04

900

451.900

14:37:07

1077

451.900

14:40:00

1016

453.100

14:41:15

919

452.300

14:42:10

873

452.900

14:44:14

946

453.600

14:46:15

861

453.400

14:48:24

924

453.200

14:48:56

1009

454.100

14:52:21

1190

454.000

14:52:23

962

454.700

14:55:55

853

454.200

14:56:04

866

454.200

14:57:48

1092

454.600

14:57:48

979

453.600

15:00:11

665

453.600

15:02:05

242

453.600

15:02:17

1037

453.400

15:03:00

716

453.400

15:04:46

283

453.400

15:04:46

198

453.400

15:04:46

200

453.400

15:04:46

999

452.900

15:04:58

917

451.900

15:07:23

1033

452.100

15:08:30

938

451.900

15:09:04

978

451.500

15:10:06

878

450.500

15:12:53

937

451.400

15:14:11

851

451.600

15:16:02

1047

451.400

15:16:14

880

451.900

15:19:45

222

452.100

15:20:15

855

452.100

15:20:47

974

451.900

15:21:34

855

452.400

15:23:43

903

452.600

15:24:37

1023

452.400

15:24:48

107

453.000

15:27:57

934

453.200

15:28:30

1

453.600

15:29:38

1107

453.700

15:30:14

241

453.600

15:30:43

424

453.600

15:30:43

1

453.700

15:32:19

100

453.600

15:32:20

220

453.600

15:32:20

220

453.600

15:32:20

220

453.600

15:32:20

240

453.600

15:32:20

482

454.800

15:33:42

489

454.800

15:33:42

856

455.100

15:34:29

966

455.900

15:36:08

1033

455.700

15:38:17

1031

455.300

15:38:59

326

454.000

15:41:08

192

454.000

15:41:08

882

453.700

15:42:47

1049

454.000

15:43:15

936

453.500

15:45:45

1021

453.600

15:46:10

42

454.100

15:48:45

996

454.100

15:48:45

485

453.900

15:49:39

393

453.900

15:49:39

991

453.700

15:51:03

1042

454.200

15:52:38

1040

453.900

15:53:35

884

453.500

15:55:11

245

454.000

15:56:08

215

454.000

15:56:08

1026

453.800

15:57:13

534

453.900

15:58:22

178

454.000

15:58:22

178

454.000

15:58:22

335

454.100

16:00:39

86

454.200

16:00:39

33

454.200

16:00:39

27

454.200

16:00:39

77

454.200

16:00:39

149

454.200

16:00:39

12

454.200

16:00:39

10

454.200

16:00:39

61

454.200

16:00:39

20

454.200

16:00:39

18

454.200

16:00:39

15

454.200

16:00:39

137

454.200

16:00:39

42

454.200

16:00:39

594

454.100

16:00:40

77

454.000

16:00:45

284

454.000

16:00:45

849

453.900

16:02:49

1027

453.700

16:03:00

243

454.400

16:03:43

243

454.400

16:03:43

534

455.000

16:04:30

235

454.700

16:05:28

438

454.700

16:05:28

508

454.700

16:05:28

924

455.000

16:06:14

991

455.000

16:07:24

885

455.000

16:08:46

918

454.500

16:09:44

116

454.700

16:09:44

109

454.600

16:09:44

822

454.300

16:12:05

859

454.300

16:12:05

70

454.600

16:13:13

250

454.500

16:13:13

216

454.500

16:13:13

546

454.300

16:13:13


© 2026 PR Newswire
