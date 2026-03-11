Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die nächsten 10.000 Bohrmeter könnten alles verändern, während andere Explorer noch planen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
11.03.26 | 17:57
5,300 Euro
+0,95 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,40018:12
5,2505,35018:12
PR Newswire
11.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

11 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 459.375p. The highest price paid per share was 464.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 452.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 547,497,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 760,874,727. Rightmove holds 10,682,100 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

256

458.700

08:01:09

628

458.700

08:01:09

784

457.900

08:02:09

149

457.900

08:02:09

912

457.300

08:05:28

917

456.300

08:10:00

650

455.600

08:15:24

352

455.600

08:15:24

857

455.000

08:17:59

1045

456.400

08:21:42

930

455.600

08:25:56

1006

455.400

08:27:20

914

454.800

08:27:22

1060

453.900

08:31:26

1023

453.400

08:31:38

999

452.800

08:33:34

914

454.000

08:39:13

1202

454.000

08:39:13

504

454.400

08:41:25

686

454.400

08:41:25

1039

455.200

08:43:39

1034

455.200

08:43:39

993

455.100

08:45:00

485

455.000

08:45:00

962

454.000

08:56:05

909

453.600

08:57:34

515

453.500

09:05:03

471

453.500

09:05:03

1049

454.000

09:12:05

136

455.000

09:15:08

176

455.100

09:17:07

1013

456.600

09:21:58

190

457.100

09:24:57

591

457.100

09:24:57

372

457.100

09:24:57

936

457.100

09:24:57

948

456.900

09:25:45

1003

457.100

09:29:12

1027

456.900

09:34:59

954

456.600

09:37:04

1023

457.900

09:50:34

1041

457.000

09:56:41

1049

457.800

09:56:41

300

456.700

09:57:00

657

456.700

09:57:00

1651

456.700

09:57:00

963

457.200

10:03:54

963

457.000

10:04:28

62

456.600

10:06:30

892

456.600

10:06:30

120

457.100

10:13:53

31

457.100

10:13:53

72

457.100

10:13:53

72

457.100

10:13:53

25

457.100

10:13:53

31

457.100

10:13:53

31

457.100

10:13:53

25

457.100

10:13:53

72

457.100

10:13:53

31

457.100

10:13:53

25

457.100

10:13:53

72

457.100

10:13:53

139

457.100

10:13:53

31

457.100

10:13:53

72

457.100

10:13:53

250

457.100

10:13:53

465

457.100

10:13:53

517

457.100

10:13:53

46

457.100

10:13:53

80

457.100

10:13:58

872

456.700

10:19:17

955

456.700

10:27:36

910

456.700

10:31:39

347

456.300

10:33:35

1010

456.100

10:38:14

848

455.600

10:38:30

1001

455.400

10:38:31

108

455.900

10:45:49

108

455.900

10:45:49

221

455.900

10:45:49

739

455.700

10:45:53

170

455.700

10:45:53

674

455.700

10:45:53

369

455.700

10:45:53

9

455.700

10:45:53

1005

457.000

10:52:04

131

457.300

10:55:54

979

457.400

10:55:54

869

457.400

10:55:54

781

457.300

10:55:56

1033

457.500

10:59:33

848

458.500

11:18:50

964

458.500

11:18:50

849

458.400

11:19:55

90

458.400

11:19:55

1042

459.500

11:23:50

973

459.100

11:26:10

910

458.900

11:28:17

1005

458.800

11:35:38

440

460.300

11:47:34

573

460.300

11:47:34

184

460.500

11:48:45

970

460.300

11:49:59

1348

460.300

11:49:59

917

460.700

11:52:56

929

460.700

11:52:56

1371

461.400

12:02:49

1016

461.200

12:02:53

857

461.300

12:06:58

1015

460.900

12:06:59

843

460.300

12:12:42

884

460.100

12:14:31

878

460.600

12:20:50

357

462.100

12:27:11

944

462.500

12:32:20

917

462.200

12:32:38

278

462.200

12:32:38

631

462.200

12:32:38

503

461.900

12:33:00

537

461.900

12:33:00

865

461.500

12:41:22

1011

460.900

12:43:41

1152

460.700

12:54:10

986

461.300

12:58:45

512

461.400

12:58:45

480

461.400

12:58:45

922

461.400

12:58:45

1111

461.300

13:07:23

867

461.900

13:13:35

1042

461.900

13:13:35

170

461.600

13:13:53

869

461.600

13:13:53

900

461.500

13:14:56

688

461.900

13:22:21

360

461.900

13:22:21

936

463.200

13:31:00

851

462.900

13:31:14

872

463.000

13:31:14

848

462.400

13:32:00

972

462.600

13:32:00

850

463.200

13:36:05

1037

463.900

13:40:12

929

463.800

13:40:42

943

463.400

13:42:22

851

462.600

13:42:33

1021

464.400

13:45:42

888

464.200

13:47:53

1052

464.200

13:51:02

1037

463.700

13:51:21

788

463.900

13:54:02

168

463.900

13:54:02

1119

463.400

13:59:20

1553

464.100

14:01:02

982

463.900

14:01:05

1036

463.900

14:02:02

956

464.200

14:05:49

959

464.200

14:08:03

966

464.000

14:11:12

917

463.000

14:15:21

1012

462.800

14:16:31

980

462.800

14:19:21

965

462.600

14:19:40

1029

462.000

14:22:26

859

461.500

14:25:31

1045

461.200

14:26:09

1068

461.500

14:31:09

670

461.100

14:31:12

329

461.100

14:31:12

1441

461.100

14:31:12

1045

460.500

14:33:41

963

460.200

14:36:30

1000

461.100

14:41:30

960

461.400

14:41:30

2202

461.400

14:41:30

867

460.900

14:41:31

1025

461.100

14:45:55

1035

460.900

14:46:00

998

460.500

14:46:28

2415

460.800

14:52:29

868

460.700

14:52:49

1247

460.700

14:52:49

108

460.400

14:57:29

526

460.200

14:57:42

905

460.200

14:57:42

439

460.200

14:57:42

1011

460.100

15:00:15

1024

459.900

15:00:21

851

459.900

15:00:21

107

459.900

15:01:14

883

459.900

15:01:14

934

459.300

15:01:39

988

459.800

15:05:16

582

459.500

15:05:18

330

459.500

15:05:18

901

459.100

15:08:43

943

459.400

15:08:45

864

459.700

15:09:02

976

459.600

15:09:02

1184

459.400

15:09:10

868

459.500

15:10:10

963

459.500

15:10:47

1053

459.500

15:10:47

968

459.300

15:10:48

908

459.400

15:11:19

955

459.800

15:12:36

980

459.900

15:12:36

1043

459.500

15:12:43

1033

459.400

15:13:05

965

459.600

15:14:14

1000

459.500

15:15:45

1031

459.600

15:17:28

969

459.400

15:17:30

960

459.200

15:19:11

940

458.800

15:20:52

885

459.700

15:24:02

613

459.600

15:24:51

339

459.600

15:24:51

906

459.400

15:25:27

119

460.400

15:30:16

779

460.400

15:30:16

1045

460.500

15:30:16

488

460.300

15:30:21

40

460.300

15:30:21

199

460.100

15:31:12

783

460.100

15:31:12

885

460.100

15:35:26

890

460.100

15:35:26

921

459.500

15:35:36

915

459.200

15:36:57

889

458.400

15:38:34

999

457.800

15:39:13

906

458.100

15:40:41

886

457.500

15:42:08

994

458.200

15:45:56

1000

458.200

15:46:09

20

458.700

15:47:40

100

458.700

15:47:59

865

458.600

15:47:59

1182

459.100

15:53:00

1209

459.900

15:53:54

220

459.700

15:54:06

640

459.700

15:54:06

922

459.300

15:55:09

880

459.500

15:57:35

998

459.300

15:58:01

1024

459.200

15:59:19

71

459.400

16:01:30

904

459.100

16:02:03

944

459.400

16:02:03

334

459.400

16:02:03

711

459.400

16:02:03

979

458.500

16:04:20

1037

458.500

16:05:20

999

458.300

16:06:20

1051

458.100

16:06:26

926

457.700

16:07:59

368

458.000

16:09:42

615

458.000

16:09:42

1041

458.700

16:11:48

885

458.500

16:11:55

768

458.700

16:12:48

228

458.800

16:12:55

306

459.200

16:13:47


© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.