

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's Plc (MARS.L), a British pub and hotel operator, reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders for the 26 weeks ended 1 April 2023 was 28.8 million pounds or 4.5 pence per share compared to net income of 19.4 million pounds or 3.0 pence per share in the prior year.



Underlying loss per share narrowed to 0.5 pence per share from 1.0 pence last year.



Loss before taxation was 38.1 million pounds compared to profit before tax of 25.6 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue for the 26 weeks ended 1 April 2023 was 407.0 million pounds, 10.1% higher than the same period last year reflecting the continued rebuilding of trading momentum post Omicron.



Like-for-like sales for the period were up 10.7% compared to last year, continuing to show strong like-for-like performance, encouraging recovery from COVID-19 and the positive impact of strategy.



The company confirmed that given the continued macroeconomic uncertainty, no dividends will be paid in respect of financial year 2023.



Trading since the half year end is strong. Like-for-like sales in managed and franchised pubs were up 7.9%.



