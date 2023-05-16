

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic Plc (BVIC.L), a British producer of soft drinks, on Tuesday reported a rise in earnings for the first-half, amidst an increase in revenue, supported by solid consumer demand.



Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer of Britvic, said: 'Consumer demand has remained solid, with only a modest volume decline in the first half. Through a combination of revenue growth management actions and cost discipline we have been able to mitigate the cost inflation pressures.'



For the six-month period to March 31, the company reported a pre-tax income of 69.3 million pounds, higher than 59.3 million pounds, recorded for the same period of previous fiscal.



Excluding items, pre-tax earnings increased to 69.6 million pounds from 61.4 million pounds during the same period last year.



Net profit was at 54.4 million pounds or 20.9 pence per share as against last year's 45.9 million pounds or 17.1 pence per share.



Adjusted income per share stood at 22.6 pence, compared with 19.4 pence per share a year ago.



Operating income rose to 80.7 million pounds from 67.1 million pounds a year ago.



Revenues were at 794 million pounds, compared with 719.3 million pounds of previous year period.



Britvic will pay an interim dividend of 8.2 pence per share, to be paid on July 5, to shareholders on record as of May 26.



