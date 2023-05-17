

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SMAWF) on Wednesday reported a surge in net income for the second-quarter, amidst an increase in revenue, driven by a rise in segmental revenues. In addition, the company has raised its full year revenue guidance.



For three-month period to March 31, the German company posted a net income of 3.551 billion euros or 4.34 euros per share, higher than 1.213 billion euros or 1.27 euros per share, reported for the same period, last year.



Profit from mobility segment was at 247 million euros, compared with a loss of 369 million euros a year ago.



Income from continuing operations stood at 3.554 billion euros as against last year's 1.209 billion euros.



Pre-tax profit from continuing operations moved up to 4.141 billion euros from 1.750 billion euros of previous year.



Revenue increased to 19.416 billion euros from 17.040 billion euros of fiscal 2022.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the Group now expects comparable revenue growth, net of currency translation and portfolio effects, to be in the range of 9 percent - 11 percent against its previous projection of 7 percent - 10 percent.



