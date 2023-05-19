

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AbbVie's (ABBV) Rinvoq or upadacitinib for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more TNF blockers.



The indication marks the seventh FDA approval for Rinvoq across gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology.



The approval is supported by data from two induction studies, U-EXCEED and U-EXCEL, and the U-ENDURE maintenance study. Statistical significance was achieved for the co-primary endpoints and key secondary endpoints with RINVOQ 45 mg in the induction studies and RINVOQ 15 mg and 30 mg in the maintenance study compared to placebo.



Crohn's disease is a chronic, systemic disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal (or digestive) tract, causing persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain. It is a progressive disease, meaning it gets worse over time, and in many cases leads to surgery. Because the signs and symptoms of Crohn's disease are unpredictable, it causes a significant burden on people living with the disease.



