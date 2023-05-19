

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Several media outlets reported that Ricoh Company, Ltd. and Toshiba Tec Corporation will establish a new company to consolidate multifunction printer production and development. However, no such decision has been made at this time, Ricoh said in a statement on Friday.



Ricoh stated that it is working to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and is also exploring the possibility of integrating the development and production of multifunction printers and other devices with Toshiba Tec Corporation.



'This matter is scheduled to be discussed the meeting of the Board of Directors today. If any decisions are made regarding such matters, Ricoh will announce them in a timely manner,' Ricoh said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken