

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux Group has announced a new partnership with Freightos, a global freight booking platform, to improve its freight booking process across its forwarders and carriers. With Freightos Enterprise Solutions, Electrolux plans to optimize freight spend and improve freight decision-making to deliver supply chain agility and efficiency. Also, Freightos Enterprise Solutions enables the Electrolux Group procurement team to make real-time, door-to-door air cargo procurement decisions including the ability to conduct instant electronic air cargo bookings with airlines via their existing logistics providers.



Freightos operates freightos.com, a global freight marketplace for importers and exporters, Clearit, a digital customs brokerage, and Freightos Terminal, a one-stop global freight market intelligence solution that offers data on real-time pricing, transit times, the Freightos Air Index and Freightos Baltic Index, and a news feed.



